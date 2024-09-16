MH MENA LTD,THE RISING STAR OF HAUTE COUTURE FASHION SECTOR,STARTED ITS SERIE A ROUND FOR 1.5 M GBP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MH MENA LTD,THE RISING STAR OF HAUTE COUTURE SECTOR,STARTED ITS ROUND FOR 1.5 M GBP .MH MENA SIGNED AGREEMENT EMINOVA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eminova Holdings International, an International Finance and Consultancy firm based in London-United Kingdom, has signed an Capital Raise agreement with MH Mena LTD, London minova Holdings International signed an Capital Raise agreement with MH Mena Ltd, London, Mayfair, UK, July 7th, 2024 Holdings International, an International Finance Investment and Consultancy firm based in London-United Kingdom, has signed an Capital Raise agreement with MH Mena and their Creative director and founder, Mena Hamoodi, one of the rising stars of Haute Couture luxury fashion in London.The fashion house, will launch their showroom in Mayfair, and release their new, anticipated Couture collection "Hope", with an estimated budget of 1.5 million GBP, and is set to be launched globally in September 2024.The fashion brand will be led by Creative director veteran Mena Hamoodi, who has worked with the most prestigious, Luxury Haute Couture brands in the world, such as Tom Ford, Chanel, Christian Dior, Lanvin, Ralph & Russo, Zeynep Kartal and DVF. Mena has over 14 years of experience in Luxury fashion industry and has an impressive portfolio of featured magazine editorials and VIP client collaborations, including Sony's youngest classical Violinist and star, Esther Abrami, International showjumper, Lily Attwood, UK's national star Zara McDermott, Coleen Rooney, and award-winning fine jewellery designer, Sarah Ho. She is also a designer in her own right, with a 15-piece exclusive collection, UHNWI clients and celebrities, Magazine features, including Hello Magazine, OK! Magazine, Vogue and Harper's Bazaar under her belt as creative director and designer, which strengthens her abilities to supervise both on and off- the Atelier.The team is in talks with an executive and extinguished board, the likes of collaborating with global- renowned Imperial College of London, who will soon join the MH Mena vision and innovation journey, in the MH Mena dream showroom, to bring couture from the goldenage to the digital age, which is all part of the vision that Mena creates during the client process.The executive has worked in top brands for both Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad. The current plan is to officially launch MH Mena head quarters, installing first innovative 'for where dreams are designed, secret showroom' as a worldwide base, followed by seasonal Couture collections, and invite-only previews, catwalks and live designing for new and current clients of the brand.The craftmanship and quality work will be preserved for future internship school to provide new talent the secrets of tailoring bespoke couture making, in the UK. This will be supervised by the secret ladies of the Atelier, the first to be established by a young British based designer, preserving this craft for the generations to come.London's renowned Entrepreneur, gallerist, public speaker and Founder and ex-CEO of Wolf & Badger is among the supporters of the brand.Sahin Ozdemir, UK based CEO of Eminova Holdings International, said, "We are proud to raise our financial consultancy services in the fashion & luxury sector to now include financial solutions for the average investor level. We are happy to be part of the MH Mena family and to invest in the work of a veteran Creative director and designer in London, Mayfair."

