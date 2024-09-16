MRS. GILLIGAN DREAMA DENVER RELEASES“ISLAND TO ICON” TO COMMEMORATE AMERICA's FAVORITE CASTAWAY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mrs. Gilligan Dreama Denver, award-winning authorHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sixty years ago this month, a group soon to be immortalized as“The Castaways” set out on the most famous“three-hour tour” in television history, as“Gilligan's Island” entered the pop culture lexicon, where it remains near the top of the heap even today.The late Bob Denver , whose iconic red shirt and white sailor's hat helped make the role of Gilligan one of the most recognizable TV characters ever gets his due in “ISLAND TO ICON: THE MANY LIVES OF BOB DENVER" from publisher Headline Books . The brand-new collectible book from“Mrs. Gilligan,” award-winning author Dreama Denver, marks this very special milestone with a memory album from Bob's life and their life together.ISLAND TO ICON is packed with hundreds of never-before-seen photos, images, and memorabilia, beginning with Bob's mother's scrapbook, his long career in Hollywood, and much more.Rare backstage snapshots, candid photos, programs, posters, playbills, and a lifetime in and out of the spotlight fill ISLAND TO ICON with a treasure trove of magic and memories.“Bob would never in a million years have thought of himself as an icon, but on this 60th anniversary year of his most famous television series, 'Gilligan's Island,' I beg to differ. The fact that 'Gilligan's Island' is still airing all over the planet 60 years after its 1964 debut proves that not only is the show iconic, but the man who played the title role is also. Anytime you see someone wearing a red shirt and a white hat, what's the first thought that comes to mind? You think GILLIGAN!” says Dreama, who was married to the television and movie star for three decades prior to his passing.Talk with Dreama Denver about:.What Bob was really like, and his similarities and differences between the real Bob and Gilligan.Why so much of that show has reached pop culture icon status, from the theme song to the“Ginger vs. Mary Ann” debate and more.How Bob's starring role on Broadway is connected to how he and Dreama met and fell in love.Her amazing connection to the other famous Denver...John Denver!.Bob's other big TV hit show...and others that weren't as big.Bob and the castaway's Jimmy Buffet connection.Their time together on“The Love Boat”,“Fantasy Island” and more.Why Bob and Dreama left Hollywood, and her work with special needs families.Her co-starring role on a“Gilligan's Island” reunion movie.The 'lost TV show pilot' Bob and Dreama co-starred in for Sherwood Schwartz, and what future TV and singing star had his first ever role in.Why there hasn't been a“Gilligan's Island” re-boot movieThis insider interview is sure to delight classic TV and pop culture fans and provide just what folks need as an antidote to the wall-to-wall political coverage.To request to speak with Dreama Denver, contactAbout Dreama Denver:Dreama Denver is an actress and international multi-award-winning author of several books including Four Bears in a Box, Back to the Beach, Zen and Now, and Gilligan's Dreams, detailing her 30-year marriage to Bob Denver, star of that iconic television series“Gilligan's Island. The two met when they were cast opposite one another in a theater production and toured the country for many years performing together. Dreama is a Mom's Choice Award Honoree and a Next Generation Indie Book Award Recipient. Dreama, an author and speaker, keeps Bob's legacy alive via her work with The Denver Foundation, supporting special needs children and U.S. veterans. Visit to learn more.

