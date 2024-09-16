SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA Launches Private Plan For Up To 10 Guests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, TAITO CITY, JAPAN, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JOYPACK CO., LTD. announced that its immersive facility for experiencing Japanese culture, SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA, has introduced a new private plan for families and groups of up to 10 guests wishing to reserve a private space.

Background of the Private Experience Plan Launch

At renowned establishments in major Japanese cities such as Tokyo and Osaka, it can be a challenge for larger groups to make reservations or dine together at the same table. In response to this situation, the Private Plan was introduced to offer families and group travelers an opportunity to experience traditional Japanese culture through sushi-making in a completely private space, providing peace of mind.

Pre-Bookable Private Sushi-Making Experience in Asakusa for Groups of up to 10 Guests

SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA allows groups of up to 10 guests to participate. Families and group travelers can pre-book their experiences for peace of mind. Smaller groups and couples can also book a private experience by paying the fee equivalent to 10 guests. The plan allows larger groups to relax while they learn about Japanese culture and enjoy sushi-making in a private space.

Plan Overview

Private Plan:

Overview: A private sushi-making experience for larger groups such as families and group travelers (entire space reserved).

Fee: 200,000 yen

Features: Allows up to 10 guests. Smaller groups can also book the private experience by paying the fee equivalent to 10 guests.

Regular Plan:

Overview: A sushi-making experience ideal for smaller groups.

Fee: 20,000 yen (adults), 10,000 yen (children)

Features: Open to individuals and smaller groups, offering a casual sushi-making experience.

Booking Page:

Immersive Japanese Cultural Experience

In addition to offering a sushi-making experience, the establishment provides an introduction to Japanese culture. A large curved screen within the venue displays Japanese traditions and the history of sushi, creating an immersive atmosphere. Visitors can delve into Japanese culture through an entertaining two-hour session.

Embodiment of Japanese "Omotenashi" in 74 Languages

The establishment employs staff proficient in English and features state-of-the-art AI voice translators, enabling communication in 74 languages.

The venue provides a welcoming atmosphere and offers clear and comprehensive explanations of sushi and Japanese culture, reflecting Japan's renowned "omotenashi" hospitality.

Facility Information

Facility Name: SUSHI Making Experience JOY ASAKUSA

Address: THE CITY Asakusa 5F, 2-18-16 Kaminarimon 2-chome, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0034, Japan

Capacity: 10 people per session

Experience Hours: Session 1: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Session 2: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Every Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday

Access by Train:

- 0 minutes walk from Exit A4 of Toei Asakusa Line Asakusa Station

- 1 minute walk from Exit 2 of Tokyo Metro Ginza Line Asakusa Station

- 2 minutes walk from Tobu Skytree Line Asakusa Station

- 6 minutes walk from Tsukuba Express Asakusa Station

Website:

Contact Information

Contact Person: Shunsuke Saito

Phone: +81-3-6823-8848

Email: ...

Company Overview

Company Name: JOYPACK Co.,Ltd.

Head Office Location: 36-11 Higashiarai, Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan

Sales: 106.6B JPY (Fiscal Year ending September 2023)

Business Description: Management of amusement facilities

Shunsuke Saito

JOYPACK Co.,Ltd.

...

