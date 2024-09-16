There's Only One: Jeep® Launches Multi-Faceted Marketing Campaign Celebrating Brand's Iconic Suvs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Jeep® launches "There's Only One" marketing campaign celebrating brand's iconic SUVs

Campaign is shout-out to all the drivers and riders who see Jeep® as the only way to enjoy open-air adventure and unchecked freedom, leaving any fear of FOMO in the rear-view mirror

Spot sees return of "There's Only One" tagline, first used 30 years ago

Thirty-second and sixty-second video versions of "You Already Know" celebrate the brand's iconic off-road chops and its permanent place in pop culture

Thirty-second "There's Only One" to run across broadcast, social and digital media channels

Sixty-second version to run on Jeep brand's social and digital channels

Multicultural versions (Black and Hispanic) of "There's Only One" to run across select markets

in upcoming weeks

"There's Only One" will first make its mark in the U.S., with opportunity for global extensions fueling the campaign

"As the Jeep brand begins down the new path of its multi-energy platforms, this campaign is meant to command the new road ahead while also paying homage to the brand's 'there's only one' legacy," said Raj Register, Chief Marketing Officer of North America, Stellantis. "Anyone who has ever been behind the wheel or experienced riding in a Jeep vehicle understands the 'no compromises' attitude that steers our iconic off-road brand into one-of-a-kind adventures. Adventures that often turn into life-long memories and an unwavering connection to the brand."

"There's Only One " also captures the pop culture moments, big (dinosaurs!), little (rubber ducks!), legendary icons (Marilyn Monroe) and everything in-between (hello "Jeep Wave"), that have come to define the brand over its 80+ year history, one steeped in its military roots and off-road adventure. The campaign shines its spotlight on the brand's entire SUV portfolio, including the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wagoneer, Jeep Gladiator, and Jeep Compass.

"'There's Only One' you – with your unique personality and spirit – and 'There's Only One' Jeep 4x4 that can personify each of us. Now, on the 30th anniversary of the iconic 1990's brand campaign 'There's Only One',

we're bringing it back bigger and better than ever, to celebrate the originality and freedom of the Jeep brand and all those who make it their own."

The marketing and advertising campaign will run across broadcast and cable, including NFL and college football. Additional cut-down videos focusing on specific Jeep brand nameplates will run across the Jeep brand's social channels. The Jeep brand campaign was created in partnership with Chicago-based Highdive.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

