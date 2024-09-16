Settlement Reached In Firstenergy Pennsylvania's Rate Review That Supports Enhanced Service Reliability And Customer Assistance Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Comprehensive Agreement Designed to Keep Costs Manageable for Customers



READING, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company (FE PA), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) doing business as Met-Ed, Penn Power, Penelec and West Penn Power, has reached a settlement in its base rate review, subject to the approval of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PaPUC). The $225 million settlement expands bill assistance for low-income residential customers and enables the company's electric grid investments that support safe and reliable electric service for its Pennsylvania customers.

The settlement balances the interests of all parties to the settlement, who include the Office of the Consumer Advocate, the Office of the Small Business Advocate, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, the Coalition for Affordable Utility Services and Energy Efficiency in Pennsylvania, the Met-Ed Industrial Users Group, Penelec Industrial Customer Alliance, the West Penn Power Industrial Intervenors, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 459, the Local Union 777 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO, the UWUA System Local 102, Walmart, Inc. and the Pennsylvania State University.

John Hawkins, FirstEnergy's President of Pennsylvania: "This settlement will amplify our efforts to connect our lower-income customers with a wide variety of bill assistance programs while also making meaningful upgrades to our electric system to enhance reliability for customers. We appreciate the broad set of stakeholders who participated in open and transparent settlement discussions that resulted in an agreement that balances all interests in our rates proceeding."

The settlement includes investments focused on strengthening the energy grid, enhancing the customer experience and managing bill costs. They include:



Increasing vegetation management investments to enhance tree trimming and other related work around company power lines to enhance electric service reliability.

Supporting investments in the electric grid through the Long-Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan III (LTIIP III) to enhance the reliability of power lines and substations.

Identifying opportunities to selectively place distribution facilities underground to help enhance electric service reliability.

Allowing the company to continue recovering expenses incurred when restoring electricity to customers following storms and severe weather.

Increasing annual funding for Hardship Fund grants by $2 million above current levels for a three-year period starting in 2025 and increasing the maximum Hardship Fund grant to $600 to assist eligible customers whose electric service has been or is at risk of termination.

Implementing a process to use income data from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to improve enrollment and retention in FirstEnergy's income-eligible Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP). Hiring an incremental 10% to field workforce above the prior year's attrition for five years or until the next base rate review, whichever comes first.

If approved by the PaPUC, the settlement agreement would result in the following increases for residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month:



Met-Ed – average increase of 1.9% or $3.49 for a new monthly bill of $191.19.

Penelec – average increase of 4.1% or $8.33 for a new monthly bill of $209.29.

Penn Power – average increase of 4.5% or $8.13 for a new monthly bill of $188.72. West Penn – average increase of 6.2% or $9.70 for a new monthly bill of $166.07.

The average monthly bill for FE PA customers would be in line with the statewide average for typical customers served by the other three major electric companies in Pennsylvania. Pending PaPUC approval, FE PA is requesting a Jan. 1, 2025, effective date for the new rates.

Rising energy costs may cause concern for customers. Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power continue efforts to keep costs manageable for customers. To help customers manage their bills, average payment plans, special payment plans and access to energy assistance programs are offered. For more information, please visit firstenergycorp/billassist . To learn more about energy efficiency products and programs to help save money, visit

energysavepa .

For additional information on the filing, visit the IR - Regulatory Corner in the "Investor Materials" section of the FirstEnergy website at href="" rel="nofollow" firstenergycor .

Met-Ed serves approximately 592,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @Met Ed and on Facebook at facebook/MetEdElectric.

Penelec serves approximately 597,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania and western New York. Follow Penelec on X @Penelec

and on Facebook at facebook/PenelecElectric .

Penn Power serves approximately 173,000 customers in all or parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Crawford, Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania. Follow Penn Power on X @Penn_Power , on Facebook at facebook/PennPower , and online at pennpower .

West Penn Power serves approximately 746,000 customers in 24 counties within central and southwestern Pennsylvania. Follow West Penn on X @W_Penn_Power

and on Facebook at facebook/WestPennPower .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp

and on X @FirstEnergyCorp .

