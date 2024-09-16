Top News On Sept 16: Nearly 400 Stocks Hit 1-Yr High, Medics Meet Mamata, Kejriwal Resignation, Sebi Employee Protest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news on Sept 16: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on September 9 in the markets, political, and general spheres. We take a look.

Stocks at record high: As many as 387 stocks, including ICICI , HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, September 16.

Shares of LTIMindtree, Marico, Naukri, Persistent Systems, Shriram Finance, United Spirits, Coforge, Dixon Technologies (India), Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, Mphasis and Syngene International also hit their fresh 52-week highs on BSE during the session.

The agitating doctors confirmed on Monday evening that they are willing to attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

According to a Times of India report, the doctors have agreed for the minutes of the meeting without video recording and live streaming but demanded they should be allowed to record and sign the minutes of the talks.



Sebi withdraws statement blaming 'external elements' for employee protest

Sebi withdrew its statement blaming external influences for a protest by some of its employees about working conditions. In a fresh statement, the markets regulator said it recognised the role of its employees and promised to address their concerns.



The initial public offerin (IPO) of Pelatro was 0.43 times subscribed as of 5:00 p.m., with the Retail Investors' portion booked at 0.79 times and the Non-Institutional Buyers' portion at 0.18 times, according to data from Chittorgarh.

The IPO received bids for 798,600 shares out of the 1,876,800 shares on offer.



Arvind Kejriwal to resign in meeting with LG Saxena at 4:30 pm; AAP to announce new Delhi CM tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after announcing plans to resign. The AAP supremo is likely to relinquish his post during the requested interaction on Tuesday. Meanwhile the BJP insisted that the decision was borne out of“compulsion” and not driven by“principle”.

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party confirmed.



Shiv Sena MLA announces reward of ₹11 lakh to 'chop Rahul Gandhi's tongue'; sparks controversy

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked controvery over his recent statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a recent press conference, the Sinde Camp Sena MLA announced reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who will"chop off the tongue" of Rahul Gandhi over his statements on reservation in the US.



PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Vande Bharat express trains on THESE routes. All details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 flagged off India's 1st Vande Metro services to be renamed as 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail' between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Not just this, Prime Minister also flagged off several other Vande Bharat trains on routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, Nagpur-Secunderabad, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Durg to Visakhapatnam.



US Fed rate cut: Will a 25 bps rate cut bring in 'achhe din' for the Indian stock market?

The US Federal Reserve is poised to cut its benchmark policy rate for the first time since March 2020, responding to signs of an economic slowdown and easing inflation. For the past 14 months, the central bank has maintained interest rates between 5.25 per cent and 5.50 per cent to curb inflation and bring it closer to its 2 per cent target. While inflation remains above this goal, it has moderated significantly. Meanwhile, a cooling job market has further opened the door for the Fed to consider reducing rates.



Apple begins to roll out iOS 18 update: How to download, list of eligible devices and what's new

Apple has officially begun the global rollout of iOS 18, its latest operating system, packed with new features and enhanced customization options. This update introduces significant improvements, including an intelligent Siri and more control over the Home Screen and Control Center, along with others.




