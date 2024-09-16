Three Injured As Russian Forces Shell Village In Kharkiv Region
9/16/2024 10:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the village of Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, leaving three civilians injured.
This was reported by the regional Police department , Ukrinform learned.
The police clarified that those injured were a 77-year-old man and two women, aged 76 and 50. No childern were injured, according to the update.
The strike was recorded around 5:30 on Monday morning.
The regional prosecutor's office reports that the FAB-250 bomb with the UMPK guiding module was used in the attack.
Investigators launched criminal proceedings into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
As reported, on September 13, four civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling targeting the Kupiansk district.
