Automatic Content Recognition Global Market 2024 To Reach $15.75 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 29.8%

Automatic Content Recognition Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automatic content recognition market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.3 billion in 2023 to $5.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for personalized content, upsurge in the popularity of digital platforms, proliferation of digital content across various platforms, growth in the use of second-screen applications, rising adoption of smart TVs and connected devices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automatic Content Recognition Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automatic content recognition market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of the streaming services market, rising focus on content monetization and targeted advertising, increased adoption of ACR in the automotive industry, increasing need for real-time content recognition, rising adoption of smart devices.

Growth Driver Of The Automatic Content Recognition Market

The rising use of smart devices and content streaming services is expected to propel the growth of the automatic content recognition market. Smart TVs are essentially televisions with built-in streaming apps, that can stream content (video, music, movies, and sports) using a streaming device or app by connecting the TV or home theatre to the internet. Smart devices have transformed the way we consume and interact with content streaming services, making it easier and more enjoyable for users to access their favorite movies, TV shows, and music from the comfort of their homes.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automatic Content Recognition Market Share ?

Key players in the automatic content recognition market include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Digimarc Corporation, Apple Inc., ArcSoft Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automatic Content Recognition Market Growth?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in automatic content recognition. Major companies in the automatic content recognition market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developing the automatic content recognition market.

How Is The Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Audio, Video And Image Recognition, Voice And Speech Recognition, Real-Time Content Analytics, Security And Copyright Management

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Audience Segmentation And Measurement, Broadcast Monitoring, Advertisement Targeting And Pricing, Content Filtering, Other Applications

5) By Vertical: Media And entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Retail And E-commerce, Education, Automotive

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automatic Content Recognition Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automatic content recognition market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automatic content recognition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Definition

Automatic content recognition refers to a client application's (typically a smartphone or media tablet app's) ability to identify a content element within its proximity to an audio, video, or digital image by sampling a portion of the audio or video (or image), processing the sample, and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks. Automatic content recognition is used to help viewers or listeners remember details about the content they watched or heard.

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automatic content recognition market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic content recognition market size, automatic content recognition market drivers and trends, automatic content recognition market major players, automatic content recognition competitors' revenues, automatic content recognition market positioning, and automatic content recognition market growth across geographies. The automatic content recognition market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

