The Last Of The Greatest Generation. Publisher Announces 2Nd Printing Of Generational Love Story Steeped In Mystery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebel Press Announces Second Printing, Due to Popular Demand, of The Last of the Greatest Generation

- J Robert GouldFT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Last of the Greatest Generation , by author J Robert Gould, is a timeless story of love, patriotism, and secrets that never die. This became an instant hit selling out in stores as word of mouth spread quickly across the US. Now, due to popular demand, publisher Rebel Books Press is thrilled to announce a second printing.Set in two timelines, beginning in the tumultuous WWII days and segueing in modern times, this novel is a fast-paced mystery that offers a surprising generational love story. This incredible mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat, as a young WWII navy sailor keeps a deep, dark secret from not only his family but from the world.The story takes place in 2023, as an alcoholic reporter trying to block out his tragic past engages with the now-last living WWII veteran. But a beautiful granddaughter turned caretaker sets an unexpected turn of events in motion, leading to a partnership that blooms into love.“I am thrilled to have my book in its second printing,” said J Robert Gould.“I've run into readers who've told me they fell in love with the characters, the romantic storyline, and the compelling mystery - simply put, they said they couldn't put it down .”The Last of the Greatest Generation is nationally available in bookstores, as well as in the EU, CA, UK, and AU. The fast-paced mystery cleverly travels between two timelines and offers generational love stories.The Last of the Greatest Generation effortlessly blends history with fiction and honors the brave men who served our country in WWII, while never diminishing the tragic human toll it took for the global deaths of 50 - 55 million.The Last of the Greatest Generation is published by Rebel Books Press and is available wherever books are sold. To learn more, visit TheLastOfTheGreatestGeneration or email ....Visit Amazon to order a copy here.About J Robert GouldJ Robert Gould has had a lifelong fascination with WWII and the Greatest Generation. His close relationship with his father-in-law, Papa John, who served on the aircraft carrier, USS Ticonderoga, during WWII inspired him to write his first novel, The Last of the Greatest Generation. The book is published by Indie publisher RebelBooksPress.About Rebel Books Press LLCRebelPressBooks was founded by journalist and author Diane Lilli. With a mission to publish authors' books that are available in over 40,000 bookstores, the woman-owned publishing house requires authors to work with a nonprofit organization of their choice.

J Robert Gould

Rebel Books Press, LLC

+1 973-868-9028

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.