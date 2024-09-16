São Paulo’S Reserves Secure Crucial Victory Against Cruzeiro

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, São Paulo's reserve team clinched a vital 1-0 victory against Cruzeiro at the Mineirão on Sunday night.



This win marked a significant milestone for the São Paulo club, ending a three-game winless streak. The match, part of the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, saw young talent William Gomes score the decisive goal.



This victory propelled São Paulo to fifth place in the league standings with 44 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Flamengo.



For Cruzeiro , this defeat was particularly bitter as it marked their first loss at home in the Brazilian Championship this season. The Belo Horizonte club dropped to seventh place with 41 points, losing their position in the top six.



São Paulo's win was especially noteworthy, as it was their first away victory in over two months. The team's last triumph on the road occurred on July 3rd against Athletico-PR.







The match's defining moment came in the 13th minute of the second half. William Gomes, receiving a pass from Erick, unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the top right corner of Cássio's goal.



Both teams now turn their attention to upcoming continental competitions. São Paulo faces Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, while Cruzeiro prepares for their Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal against Libertad.



This victory not only boosts São Paulo 's league position but also provides a morale boost ahead of their crucial Libertadores clash.



For Cruzeiro, the loss serves as a wake-up call as they aim to regain their form in both domestic and international competitions.

