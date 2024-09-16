China Expands Rare Earth Reserves, Strengthening Global Dominance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a move that could reshape the global rare earth landscape, China has unveiled a massive discovery. The China Rare Earth Group announced the addition of nearly 5 million metric tons to its strategic reserves.



This find in Sichuan's Liangshan region bolsters China 's already dominant position in the rare earth market. The timing of this revelation is significant, coming amid escalating international tensions.



China has been tightening its grip on the rare earth through various measures. These include stricter export controls and increased production quotas.



Rare earth elements, a group of 17 metals, play a crucial role in modern technology. They are essential components in smartphones, electric vehicles, and military equipment.



As the world shifts towards green energy, demand for these elements is expected to soar. China's new discovery strengthens its hand in the global rare earth market.







The country already accounts for over 60% of global production and 85–90% of processing capacity. This latest addition to its reserves will likely increase China's influence in the sector.



Other nations have been scrambling to reduce their dependence on Chinese rare earths. The United States, Japan, and European countries are exploring alternative sources.

Africa's Rare Earth Frontier

Africa is emerging as a potential new frontier for rare earth exploration. However, China's latest findings may complicate these efforts.



It underscores the challenges faced by countries seeking to diversify their supply chains. The rare earth industry has become a key battleground in the broader US-China strategic rivalry.



This development highlights the strategic importance of rare earths in global trade and geopolitics. It also raises questions about the future of technological innovation and clean energy transitions.



As tensions rise, the control of these critical minerals becomes increasingly significant. China's rare earth bonanza serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between resources and international relations.



It underscores the need for a global approach to managing critical mineral supplies. As the story unfolds, the world watches to see how this discovery will shape future technological and geopolitical landscapes.



This narrative is based on the information provided in the previous query and response, with additional context and analysis added to create an original, engaging story.

MENAFN16092024007421016031ID1108678062