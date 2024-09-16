Eufy Introduces The Smart Home Brand's First Device With Matter Protocol Compatibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eufy Smart Lock E30 with Matter compatibility

eufy Built with Care Logo

Smart Lock E30 delivers interoperable smart home compatibility along with accurate fingerprint access, impressive battery life and remote locking capabilities

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eufy, the leading global smart home brand from Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of the Smart Lock E30, the brand's first device supporting the Matter open source interoperable standard for smart home and IoT devices.With Matter integration, the Smart Lock E30 will be able to operate seamlessly with smart home devices from different manufacturers and ecosystems that share Matter platform compatibility, eliminating many proprietary hubs and protocol translation requirements. Users will be able to control the device with a single app like Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa of their choice."The launch of our first smart device with support for the Matter protocol is the latest proof point of our commitment to offer the most choices and flexibility to consumers," said Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager. "The Smart Lock E30 is sleek and powerful home security solution with quick, intelligent access control. With thoughtful innovation, we unlock convenience while prioritizing what truly matters, caring for everyone in your family."Digital Assistant CompatibilityIn addition to compatible Matter, the Smart Lock E30 is compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa. Users can pair the E30 with their preferred digital assistant to monitor visitors at their front door, engage in conversations and use voice control to lock or unlock the entrance.Ultra-fast & Accurate Fingerprint AccessThe Smart Lock E30 is designed with near-instant fingerprint access that can accurately recognize pre-recorded fingerprints as quickly as 0.3 seconds. Once the fingerprint is accepted, the door can be unlocked in just one second. The ultra-accurate fingerprint recognition delivers up to 98.5% correct recognition rate.Excellent Battery Life & Low MaintenanceThe Smart Lock E30 includes a set of eight AA batteries that provide up to eight months of operation with maintenance-free security and support. The device also comes with a remote control for locking or unlocking the door from the comfort of the user's living room.Device DimensionsSize: 7.67 in. (19.4 cm) x 4.49 in. (11.4 cm) x 4.41 in. (11.2 cm)Weight: 3.3 lb. (1496.8 g)Pricing & AvailabilityThe eufy Smart Lock E30 is available starting today for $169.99 on eufy and Amazon.About eufyFrom laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufy.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, Anker SOLIX AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker .

