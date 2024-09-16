Picked Cherries Expands Patent Coverage To Revolutionize Audio Sharing Across Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stuart M. Goffman, Co-Founder and CEOWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Picked Cherries Inc., a leader in innovative audio technology, proudly announces the patent-pending status of its broader audio snippet technology.Originally designed and patented for podcasts, Picked Cherries is expanding its patent portfolio to cover audiobooks and other audio file types. This cutting-edge technology allows users to create and share 60-second audio snippets-known as“cherries”-and is set to transform how listeners engage with podcasts, audiobooks, and music.A NEW ERA FOR AUDIO SHARING: CROSSING BOUNDARIES OF PODCASTS, AUDIOBOOKS AND MUSICPicked Cherries' patented technology, which revolutionized podcast sharing, is expanding to a wider array of audio content. With this expansion of the patent portfolio, the company is poised to reshape the audiobook market, projected to exceed $8 billion globally by the end of 2024*, and tap into the evolving music industry. This patented technology enables users to seamlessly create and share audio clips, enhancing discoverability, virality, engagement, and monetization across multiple audio formats.“As multi-format audio consumption trends evolve, the lines between podcasts, audiobooks, and music are becoming increasingly blurred,” said Stuart M. Goffman, Co-Founder and CEO of Picked Cherries.“With our broader patent, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this shift, opening new licensing opportunities and empowering our partners to integrate shareable audio snippets across diverse platforms. This innovation will drive viral growth and enable creators and platforms to monetize content more effectively.”DRIVING DISCOVERY, ENGAGEMENT AND MONETIZATIONPicked Cherries' technology is designed for viral sharing, turning listeners into advocates for the content they love. This unique audio snippet creation process, utilizing a visual waveform, allows listeners to capture the most compelling moments in podcasts, audiobooks, or music. Sharing these moments amplifies their reach and generates unprecedented engagement and revenue.“Our broader patent elevates the way content creators and platforms can drive discovery and monetize audio content,” Goffman added.“It's more than just a feature-it's a complete engine for engagement and growth.”UNLOCKING AUDIOBOOKS' AND MUSIC'S FULL POTENTIALKim Sweers, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development/Audiobook Initiatives at Picked Cherries emphasized the transformative power of the expanded patent:“Audiobooks are experiencing tremendous growth, and our technology gives listeners an easy, powerful way to share memorable moments with friends and social audiences. By expanding to music, we will unlock a new wave of social and viral engagement, benefiting authors, musicians, publishers, and platforms alike.”A COMPETITVE ADVANTAGE FOR LICENSEES: THE FUTURE OF MULTI-FORMAT AUDIO PLATFORMSThe expanded patent portfolio now offers Picked Cherries' technology to forward-thinking licensing partners looking to stay ahead in an ever-evolving audio landscape. Social media platforms, podcast and audiobook players, and media companies can now integrate this technology to create interactive, shareable experiences that give them a competitive edge.By partnering with Picked Cherries, licensees gain the opportunity to engage users across multiple audio formats and improve user experience with a viral sharing mechanism. The technology maximizes monetization potential while offering an engaging, shareable audio experience across platforms.THE FUTURE OF AUDIO IS VIRAL AND MULTI-FORMATAs Picked Cherries continues to innovate, its broader vision remains clear: to empower listeners to share, discover, and engage with podcasts, audiobooks, and music like never before.“Listen. Share. Monetize.” is the driving force behind the company's vision as it continues to lead in the future of audio technology.For more information on licensing opportunities and to experience the technology firsthand, visit or contact our sales team at ....###ABOUT PICKED CHERRIESFounded in 2021, Picked Cherries is a cutting-edge audio technology company transforming how people discover, share, and engage with audio content. With patented podcast technology and patent-pending innovations in audiobooks and music, Picked Cherries is leading the way in multi-format audio platforms.The technology allows users to easily create and share 60-second audio snippets-known as“cherries”-that drive viral engagement, discoverability, and monetization. Available for free on iOS and Android.Learn more:Download:AppleAndroid

