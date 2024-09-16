Aya Gold & Silver Extends Boumadine Main Zone To 5.4Km And Reports High-Grade Drill Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the“Corporation”) is pleased to announce new high-grade drill exploration results from its 2024 program of 120,000 meters (“m”) at Boumadine in the Kingdom of Morocco. Today's results extend the main mineralized trend by 400m and continue to demonstrate continuity of the Boumadine Main Zone, which remains open in all directions. Key Highlights 1

Extension of Boumadine strike length to 5.4 kilometers (“km”):



BOU-DD24-376 intercepted 462 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 2.8m (2.25 g/t gold (“Au”), 49 g/t silver (“Ag”), 7.8% zinc (“Zn”), 0.6% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% copper (“Cu”) including 2.0m at 494 g/t AgEq

BOU-DD24-365 intercepted 520 g/t AgEq over 1.2m (5.30 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 1.4% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.9% Cu)

New style of mineralization with very high silver grade:

BOU -DD24-329 intercepted 1,937 g/t Ag and 1.66% Cu over 1.9m

Ongoing high grade and continuity of Tizi Zone:

BOU-DD24-340 intercepted 412 g/t AgEq over 3.1m (1.22 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 3.0% Zn, 1.0% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 1.1m at 708 g/t AgEq

Receipt of all deliverables from the Mobile MT geophysical survey: Identification of multiple new targets which will be tested in the coming months “We are thrilled with today's exceptional high-grade drill results, including BOU-DD24-376 in the southern part of the Main Trend, which extend the Boumadine strike length to 5.4km. Additionally, BOU-DD24-329 indicates a new style of very high-grade mineralization, which reaffirms the significant potential for resource growth,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO.“The positive geophysical results and the upcoming 3D inversion will be invaluable in identifying parallel zones and expanding Boumadine along strike and at depth. We look forward to drilling up these promising geophysical targets in the coming months.” _______

1 All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag. Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD24-310 34777500 Tizi 356.0 358.4 3.01 44 2.4 0.03 0.10 0.64 9 299 BOU-DD24-311 9550N Para 389.4 391.2 1.66 37 1.8 0.11 0.22 6.16 4 354 BOU-DD24-312 9525N Para 465.7 467.5 2.23 33 1.8 0.12 0.30 1.20 5 258 BOU-DD24-315 East-West East-West 52.7 54.2 0.83 129 1.5 0.03 1.21 2.40 32 298 BOU-DD24-316 3477300 Tizi 44.7 46.0 1.57 107 1.3 0.05 2.06 3.71 5 395 BOU-DD24-316 3477300 Tizi 52.4 53.3 2.29 138 0.9 0.07 2.55 5.38 3 543 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 36.6 38.6 2.63 26 2.0 0.01 0.37 0.94 4 265 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 105.0 106.6 1.96 65 1.6 0.12 1.36 2.44 27 334 BOU-DD24-324 9525N Para 111.7 116.1 0.66 111 4.4 0.01 1.19 2.26 4 260 BOU-DD24-327 3476900 Tizi 217.5 219.6 1.79 64 2.1 0.01 0.89 1.62 6 272 BOU-DD24-329 East-West East-West 142.1 144.0 0.03 1,937 1.9 1.66 0.16 0.17 7 2,110 BOU-DD24-334 3476900 Tizi 324.0 324.5 1.26 444 0.5 0.03 5.60 4.74 8 832 BOU-DD24-340 3477100 Tizi 219.1 222.2 1.22 199 3.1 0.08 0.96 3.00 9 412 Including 219.1 220.2 1.88 459 1.1 0.19 1.07 2.02 7 708 BOU-DD24-342 9750N Para 203.4 204.4 0.03 104 1.0 0.05 8.80 9.90 5 633 BOU-DD24-349 East-West East-West 203.0 203.8 0.25 200 0.8 0.94 10.77 13.05 10 975 BOU-DD24-353 East-West East-West 354.0 356.3 0.06 107 2.3 0.26 4.78 36.67 5 1,300 BOU-DD24-365 9525N Para 625.8 627.0 5.30 37 1.2 0.09 0.96 1.41 5 520 BOU-DD24-368 5200N Para 398.9 399.9 0.19 65 1.0 0.04 5.80 16.56 1 709 BOU-DD24-369 5200N Main 521.5 523.1 0.88 188 1.6 0.01 4.19 4.64 207 508 BOU-DD24-372 9750N Para 666.8 667.8 15.16 1 1.0 0.01 0.01 0.01 4 1,168 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Main 243.3 244.6 3.96 60 1.3 0.02 0.23 1.34 6 410 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Para 286.0 288.5 0.10 60 2.5 0.98 1.45 6.34 12 381 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Main 35.9 38.7 2.25 49 2.8 0.05 0.55 7.82 10 462 Including 35.9 37.9 3.00 60 2.0 0.06 0.66 6.32 11 494

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.

Figure 1 - Surface Plan of Boumadine Property with Apparent Conductivity at 175Hz and 2024 Drill Holes









2024 Exploration Results

This year, 129 diamond drill holes (“DDH”) and 2 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) for 63,469m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North and South Zones), Tizi and North-West Zones as well as on some east-west structures. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD24-376 (Table 1, Figure 3, Figure 4, and Appendix 1).

Results received since May 2024 including hole BOU-DD24-376 and BOU-DD24-369 confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend and extend the mineralized strike length to 5.4km. The Main Trend remains open in all directions. Today's results, with BOU-DD24-310 and BOU-DD24-340, also confirm the high grade and continuity of the Tizi Zone. The Tizi Zone also remains open in all directions.

Hole BOU-DD24-329 returned high-grade silver results including 1,937 g/t Ag over 1.9m in an east-west structure. This new structure is a stockwork of brecciated carbonate-quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite +/- tetrahedrite veinlets with low temperature texture.

The main mineralization generally consists of 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340- oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imarriren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation. Figure 2 presents the results of the Boumadine Main Zone on a longitudinal section along the deposit.

Figure 5 gives the 3D inversion of the Mobile MT survey for the section 3476300N, where a similar geophysical signature to Boumadine 5km west is clearly visible. The figure includes the planned drill holes to test the west conductive target. In Figure 6, the geophysical survey of section 6000N returned very strong low resistivity anomalies at depth beneath the Boumadine mineralized body. The proposed drill program will test both 100m below hole BOU-DD23-095, which returned 129.4m at 192 g/t AgEq (press release of April 19, 2023), and the high apparent conductivity seen at depth.

Figure 2 – Longitudinal View of Boumadine Main Zone









Figure 3 – Surface Plan of North & Tizi Zones with New 2024 DDH Results









Figure 4 – Surface Plan of South Zone with New 2024 DDH Results









Figure 5 – Section 3476300 with 3D Inversion and the West Conductivity Target









Figure 6 – Section 6000N with 3D Inversion and Deep Boumadine Conductivity Target









Next Steps

Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km and remains open in all directions. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized ten drill rigs to complete the 120,000m drilling program. Half of the program will test the continuation of the known trend and infill. The remaining 50% will focus on geological targets generated by 2023 work and will be supplemented by this year's hyperspectral and geophysical surveys. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.

Technical Information

Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which, subject to the announcement of September 12, 2024, is being developed by Mx2 Mining, a new spinout gold-growth company.

Aya's management team maximizes shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at or contact:

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA

President & CEO

... Alex Ball

VP, Corporate Development & IR

...



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as“extend”,“indicate”,“potential”,“expanding”,“look forward”,“promising”,“remains”,“extend”, and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will”, or are“likely” to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Boumadine and the advancement of and success of the exploration program at Boumadine , and timing for the release of the Company's disclosure in connection with the foregoing. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), silver price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2023 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at . Furthermore, Aya's corporate update of May 28, 2020 regarding the materiality of its assets as well as to studies regarding non-material assets remains applicable as at the date hereof. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.



Appendix 1 – Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)

DDH No.

Section

Zone

From To Au Ag Length* Cu Pb Zn Mo Ag Eq** (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) BOU-DD24-300 10150N Para 461.2 463.5 0.97 20 2.3 0.02 1.01 0.60 4 141 BOU-DD24-301 3478100 Tizi 116.7 117.2 0.62 8 0.5 0.03 0.36 0.69 3 88 BOU-DD24-302 10150N Para 756.3 757.0 0.99 4 0.7 0.02 0.05 0.14 2 88 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 815.8 816.8 0.46 16 1.0 0.15 0.16 0.52 1 85 BOU-DD24-305 10150N Para 818.7 819.4 0.89 8 0.7 0.02 0.07 0.65 2 98 BOU-DD24-310 34777500 Tizi 356.0 358.4 3.01 44 2.4 0.03 0.10 0.64 9 299 BOU-DD24-310 34777500 Tizi 370.1 370.7 2.33 37 0.6 0.05 0.09 0.02 123 227 BOU-DD24-310 34777500 Tizi 380.5 381.1 2.90 64 0.6 0.07 0.74 1.55 11 358 BOU-DD24-311 9550N Para 218.9 219.9 2.17 38 1.0 0.04 0.14 0.25 20 219 BOU-DD24-311 9550N Para 386.8 387.5 0.15 64 0.7 0.06 3.14 0.41 4 180 BOU-DD24-311 9550N Para 389.4 391.2 1.66 37 1.8 0.11 0.22 6.16 4 354 BOU-DD24-312 9525N Para 439.0 439.6 3.02 28 0.6 0.05 0.08 0.08 2 269 BOU-DD24-312 9525N Para 463.0 464.0 0.47 21 1.0 0.02 0.10 0.14 2 66 BOU-DD24-312 9525N Para 465.7 467.5 2.23 33 1.8 0.12 0.30 1.20 5 258 BOU-DD24-313 East-West NSR 0.0 206.9 0.00 0 206.9 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-314 9525N Para 482.1 482.6 0.80 12 0.5 0.02 0.43 1.06 7 117 BOU-DD24-314 9525N Para 489.8 490.3 0.76 20 0.5 0.05 0.66 1.77 14 152 BOU-DD24-314 9525N Para 493.7 494.2 0.56 12 0.5 0.03 0.21 0.44 7 76 BOU-DD24-314 9525N Para 510.9 513.0 0.89 19 2.1 0.08 0.22 1.38 3 140 BOU-DD24-315 East-West East-West 47.3 48.2 0.60 41 0.9 0.01 0.43 0.47 33 114 BOU-DD24-315 East-West East-West 52.7 54.2 0.83 129 1.5 0.03 1.21 2.40 32 298 BOU-DD24-315 East-West East-West 267.6 269.4 0.53 23 1.8 0.04 0.65 1.26 17 121 BOU-DD24-316 3477300 Tizi 44.7 46.0 1.57 107 1.3 0.05 2.06 3.71 5 395 BOU-DD24-316 3477300 Tizi 52.4 53.3 2.29 138 0.9 0.07 2.55 5.38 3 543 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 32.0 33.0 0.52 24 1.0 0.01 0.43 1.75 6 126 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 36.6 38.6 2.63 26 2.0 0.01 0.37 0.94 4 265 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 39.4 40.2 0.20 48 0.8 0.01 1.21 1.58 3 143 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 105.0 106.6 1.96 65 1.6 0.12 1.36 2.44 27 334 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 127.3 127.8 1.54 34 0.5 0.04 0.03 0.22 26 164 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 131.4 131.9 1.02 84 0.5 0.08 1.46 3.25 12 303 BOU-DD24-317 3477300 Tizi 232.0 233.0 0.26 32 1.0 0.01 1.76 0.84 6 125 BOU-DD24-318 East-West East-West 75.5 76.0 0.03 44 0.5 0.03 6.95 0.01 7 242 BOU-DD24-319 East-West East-West 113.9 114.5 0.61 12 0.6 0.01 0.27 0.10 9 70 BOU-DD24-320 9550N NSR 0.0 162.0 0.00 0 162.0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-321 3477300 Tizi 131.2 132.0 0.07 58 0.8 0.01 0.37 0.74 312 103 BOU-DD24-321 3477300 Tizi 231.2 231.7 0.76 44 0.5 0.04 0.49 1.26 4 155 BOU-DD24-322 East-West East-West 142.9 144.7 0.97 1 1.8 0.01 0.02 0.01 5 78 BOU-DD24-323 9525N Para 344.0 345.0 0.58 8 1.0 0.01 0.25 0.35 6 71 BOU-DD24-323 9525N Para 400.0 401.0 0.03 51 1.0 0.01 7.08 0.09 8 252 BOU-DD24-323 9525N Para 476.0 477.0 0.62 8 1.0 0.05 0.99 1.63 13 134 BOU-DD24-323 9525N Main 510.0 511.0 0.71 8 1.0 0.01 0.02 0.04 2 65 BOU-DD24-324 9525N Para 61.5 64.6 0.59 25 3.1 0.02 0.33 0.87 12 106 BOU-DD24-324 9525N Para 111.7 116.1 0.66 111 4.4 0.01 1.19 2.26 4 260 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 457.9 458.4 1.04 27 0.5 0.03 0.16 0.26 4 122 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Main 467.8 468.6 1.91 24 0.8 0.09 0.04 0.05 2 182 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 657.3 658.7 0.67 4 1.4 0.01 0.01 0.02 2 57 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 659.2 661.2 1.60 10 2.0 0.01 0.02 0.01 2 135 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 779.0 780.0 0.57 4 1.0 0.10 0.03 0.23 2 65 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 793.2 795.0 0.88 16 1.8 0.09 0.04 0.14 5 98 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 802.0 804.2 2.23 22 2.2 0.15 0.13 0.38 5 223 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 805.7 806.6 0.61 8 0.9 0.04 0.01 0.02 6 59 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 812.2 813.6 1.01 14 1.4 0.03 0.21 0.37 5 111 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 817.2 818.9 1.14 6 1.7 0.03 0.02 0.07 5 99 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 825.8 826.6 0.13 44 0.8 0.07 0.16 0.36 2 76 BOU-DD24-325 9525N Para 828.2 828.9 0.50 25 0.7 0.23 0.09 0.10 2 92 BOU-DD24-326 East-West NSR 0.0 273.1 0.00 0 273.1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-327 3476900 Tizi 217.5 222.2 1.21 43 4.7 0.01 0.59 0.96 8 181 Including 217.5 219.6 1.79 64 2.1 0.01 0.89 1.62 6 272 BOU-DD24-328 East-West NSR 0.0 230.4 0.00 0 230.4 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-329 East-West East-West 142.1 144.0 0.03 1,937 1.9 1.66 0.16 0.17 7 2,110 BOU-DD24-330 9750N Para 123.8 124.3 0.57 16 0.5 0.01 0.31 0.59 5 86 BOU-DD24-330 9750N Main 126.3 128.0 0.82 16 1.7 0.02 0.29 0.67 4 108 BOU-DD24-331 East-West East-West 24.1 24.9 0.84 124 0.8 0.08 1.77 4.81 6 381 BOU-DD24-332 9525N Para 408.5 409.0 2.14 27 0.5 0.02 0.31 0.44 14 214 BOU-DD24-333 East-West NSR 0.0 365.7 0.00 0 365.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-334 3476900 Tizi 86.4 87.1 0.03 52 0.7 0.58 0.48 0.06 4 126 BOU-DD24-334 3476900 Tizi 324.0 324.5 1.26 444 0.5 0.03 5.60 4.74 8 832 BOU-DD24-334 3476900 Tizi 509.0 509.6 0.36 40 0.6 0.01 0.35 0.65 14 97 BOU-DD24-334 3476900 Tizi 511.0 511.6 0.39 44 0.6 0.01 0.33 0.86 27 109 BOU-DD24-335 9750N Main 210.1 211.4 1.73 44 1.3 0.02 1.60 2.12 4 283 BOU-DD24-336 3476500 NSR 0.0 210.7 0.00 0 210.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-337 East-West East-West 51.6 52.1 0.48 124 0.5 0.03 0.69 3.84 2 291 BOU-DD24-338 3476500 NSR 0.0 308.6 0.00 0 308.6 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-339 3476500 NSR 0.0 423.2 0.00 0 423.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-340 3477100 Tizi 92.3 92.9 0.20 68 0.6 0.04 1.05 1.10 5 147 BOU-DD24-340 3477100 Tizi 150.6 151.2 0.28 48 0.6 0.01 0.98 1.16 3 130 BOU-DD24-340 3477100 Tizi 160.0 160.5 0.28 32 0.5 0.01 0.52 0.48 3 82 BOU-DD24-340 3477100 Tizi 161.4 162.0 0.27 44 0.6 0.01 1.56 1.20 4 143 BOU-DD24-340 3477100 Tizi 219.1 222.2 1.22 199 3.1 0.08 0.96 3.00 9 412 Including 219.1 220.2 1.88 459 1.1 0.19 1.07 2.02 7 708 BOU-DD24-341 9750N Main 267.7 268.3 1.60 24 0.6 0.02 0.67 2.63 2 242 BOU-DD24-341 9750N Para 503.9 504.7 0.43 20 0.8 0.03 0.31 1.64 1 111 BOU-DD24-341 9750N Para 507.5 508.1 0.23 36 0.6 0.03 1.00 3.20 2 174 BOU-DD24-342 9750N Para 203.4 204.4 0.03 104 1.0 0.05 8.80 9.90 5 633 BOU-DD24-342 9750N Para 599.4 600.2 1.02 12 0.8 0.03 0.21 0.92 3 125 BOU-DD24-342 9750N Para 603.5 604.0 1.38 26 0.5 0.02 0.63 1.15 2 184 BOU-DD24-343 3476500 NSR 0.0 521.9 0.00 0 521.9 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-344 East-West East-West 90.1 90.7 0.55 16 0.6 0.01 0.02 0.02 8 61 BOU-DD24-345 3476700 Tizi 103.1 104.0 0.65 12 0.9 0.01 0.22 0.16 4 73 BOU-DD24-346 East-West NSR 0.0 303.1 0.00 0 303.1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 88.5 89.1 0.47 60 0.6 0.01 0.87 1.79 9 172 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 119.9 120.6 0.55 60 0.7 0.01 0.21 2.75 7 187 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 237.0 237.7 0.78 128 0.7 0.01 1.50 2.09 3 289 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 240.3 241.2 0.10 48 0.9 0.01 1.84 2.50 4 178 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 245.0 246.9 0.24 87 1.9 0.01 0.80 1.07 4 158 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 251.9 252.8 0.46 24 0.9 0.01 0.20 0.66 4 85 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 312.6 313.6 0.50 16 1.0 0.01 0.17 0.31 5 69 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 317.4 318.3 0.66 28 0.9 0.01 0.44 0.48 8 105 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 321.0 321.7 0.58 28 0.7 0.01 0.29 0.57 4 97 BOU-DD24-347 3477100 Tizi 333.7 334.7 0.19 48 1.0 0.07 1.86 3.18 6 210 BOU-DD24-348 9525N Para 226.0 229.0 1.54 9 3.0 0.01 0.17 0.06 6 135 BOU-DD24-348 9525N Para 515.4 519.0 0.89 10 3.6 0.04 0.54 1.81 6 148 BOU-DD24-349 East-West East-West 203.0 203.8 0.25 200 0.8 0.94 10.77 13.05 10 975 BOU-DD24-350 East-West NSR 0.0 264.2 0.00 0 264.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-351 East-West NSR 0.0 354.6 0.00 0 354.6 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-352 9750N NSR 440.3 441.0 0.00 0 0.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-353 East-West East-West 354.0 356.3 0.06 107 2.3 0.26 4.78 36.67 5 1,300 BOU-DD24-354 9750N Para 211.9 213.6 0.52 37 1.7 0.42 0.16 1.28 58 160 BOU-DD24-354 9750N Para 767.5 768.1 0.64 40 0.6 0.05 0.24 2.21 1 163 BOU-DD24-355 3475025 NSR 0.0 198.5 0.00 0 198.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-356 3475025 NSR 0.0 306.2 0.00 0 306.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-357 3475025 NSR 0.0 452.0 0.00 0 452.0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-358 3475025 NSR 0.0 603.1 0.00 0 603.1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-359 3475425 NSR 0.0 303.1 0.00 0 303.1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-360 3475425 NSR 0.0 509.2 0.00 0 509.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-361 3475425 NSR 0.0 506.2 0.00 0 506.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-362 9525N Para 493.6 495.3 0.46 21 1.7 0.07 0.07 0.09 2 68 BOU-DD24-362 9525N Para 692.5 693.5 0.69 8 1.0 0.01 0.16 0.23 3 73 BOU-DD24-362 9525N Para 720.1 720.6 0.42 20 0.5 0.05 1.36 1.94 1 149 BOU-DD24-362 9525N Para 728.5 729.1 0.18 36 0.6 0.02 3.23 3.18 3 231 BOU-DD24-362 9525N Para 729.8 730.8 0.16 32 1.0 0.01 3.31 1.85 4 189 BOU-DD24-362 9525N Para 744.5 745.5 0.86 12 1.0 0.02 0.55 2.37 2 162 BOU-DD24-363 3475425 NSR 0.0 312.2 0.00 0 312.2 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Main 286.6 287.3 0.90 12 0.7 0.01 0.04 0.12 5 87 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Para 475.6 476.9 1.91 83 1.3 0.04 0.09 0.62 200 259 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Para 475.6 479.3 1.28 45 3.7 0.02 0.05 0.24 144 157 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Para 489.8 490.6 0.73 20 0.8 0.01 0.06 0.03 168 84 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Para 493.0 494.0 0.47 16 1.0 0.01 0.01 0.01 78 55 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Para 495.0 496.0 0.69 12 1.0 0.01 0.04 0.01 85 69 BOU-DD24-364 5200N Para 497.0 498.0 0.57 12 1.0 0.01 0.05 0.01 68 60 BOU-DD24-365 9525N Para 102.0 103.0 0.68 4 1.0 0.01 0.01 0.01 2 58 BOU-DD24-365 9525N Para 625.8 627.0 5.30 37 1.2 0.09 0.96 1.41 5 520 BOU-DD24-366 5200N NSR 0.0 137.0 0.00 0 137.0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-367 5200N Para 323.0 327.2 0.37 65 4.2 0.01 0.39 0.35 10 116 BOU-DD24-368 5200N Para 398.9 399.9 0.19 65 1.0 0.04 5.80 16.56 1 709 BOU-DD24-368 5200N Para 442.9 443.6 0.09 76 0.7 0.01 0.17 0.41 12 100 BOU-DD24-368 5200N Main 629.0 629.5 0.36 32 0.5 0.02 0.04 0.02 156 67 BOU-DD24-369 5200N Para 490.0 491.0 1.10 32 1.0 0.01 0.01 0.04 6 119 BOU-DD24-369 5200N Para 519.5 520.5 0.49 8 1.0 0.01 0.02 0.03 9 48 BOU-DD24-369 5200N Main 521.5 528.0 0.85 51 6.5 0.01 1.06 1.18 59 181 Including 521.5 523.1 0.88 188 1.6 0.01 4.19 4.64 207 508 BOU-DD24-369 5200N Para 530.7 531.6 0.40 60 0.9 0.01 0.36 1.38 78 142 BOU-DD24-370 5200N Para 403.3 404.3 0.37 32 1.0 0.01 0.17 0.30 1040 100 BOU-DD24-370 5200N Para 406.3 406.9 0.58 44 0.6 0.01 0.50 1.60 49 149 BOU-DD24-370 5200N Para 422.3 423.3 0.24 88 1.0 0.01 2.51 2.53 145 251 BOU-DD24-370 5200N Para 454.4 455.7 0.38 59 1.3 0.01 0.21 0.55 185 115 BOU-DD24-370 5200N Main 463.6 464.1 1.07 100 0.5 0.01 2.11 2.60 199 320 BOU-DD24-370 5200N Para 478.2 480.5 0.35 71 2.3 0.01 1.01 1.18 1069 186 BOU-DD24-371 5000N NSR 0.0 300.7 0.00 0 300.7 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 0 BOU-DD24-372 9750N Para 666.8 667.8 15.16 1 1.0 0.01 0.01 0.01 4 1,168 BOU-DD24-373 9325N Main 337.6 341.2 1.41 35 3.6 0.03 0.43 0.95 4 185 BOU-DD24-373 9325N Para 369.0 370.0 0.11 68 1.0 0.03 0.61 0.17 16 101 BOU-DD24-373 9325N Para 402.5 403.2 0.78 16 0.7 0.03 0.03 0.08 9 82 BOU-DD24-373 9325N Para 406.2 407.1 0.59 40 0.9 0.11 0.40 0.66 8 126 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Para 156.8 159.0 0.74 32 2.2 0.02 0.22 0.42 9 108 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Para 162.2 163.8 0.29 30 1.6 0.01 0.35 0.92 15 89 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Para 181.0 181.8 0.44 72 0.8 0.11 2.37 4.55 10 310 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Para 231.6 232.6 0.71 76 1.0 0.01 0.61 1.83 7 200 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Main 242.4 245.4 1.99 49 3.0 0.02 0.35 0.95 6 240 Including 243.3 244.6 3.96 60 1.3 0.02 0.23 1.34 6 410 BOU-DD24-374 9050 Para 286.0 288.5 0.10 60 2.5 0.98 1.45 6.34 12 381 BOU-DD24-375 5000N Para 482.3 484.8 0.75 11 2.5 0.01 0.01 0.01 3 70 BOU-DD24-375 5000N Main 492.8 497.0 1.30 14 4.2 0.01 0.01 0.01 12 116 BOU-DD24-375 5000N Para 501.0 501.8 0.49 8 0.8 0.01 0.01 0.01 11 48 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Para 15.0 17.0 0.71 26 2.0 0.01 0.85 0.07 4 107 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Para 20.3 21.0 0.46 36 0.7 0.01 0.73 1.78 17 143 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Main 35.9 38.7 2.25 49 2.8 0.05 0.55 7.82 10 462 Including 35.9 37.9 3.00 60 2.0 0.06 0.66 6.32 11 494 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Para 40.3 41.3 0.26 44 1.0 0.01 1.17 1.98 20 153 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Para 46.7 47.4 0.43 36 0.7 0.02 0.48 1.33 11 122 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Para 99.5 100.0 0.38 34 0.5 0.03 1.35 2.00 1 161 BOU-DD24-376 9250N Para 103.6 104.1 1.16 132 0.5 0.12 0.94 3.23 1 350

* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$21/oz with a process recovery of 89%; a gold price of US$1,900/oz with a process recovery of 85%; a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%; a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%; and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting on the following ratios: 1 g/t Au: 76.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 97.63 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 27.7 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 28.1 g/t Ag.



Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2024 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)

DDH No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length

(m) BOU-DD24-337 315667 3477246 1278 320 -50 308 BOU-DD24-338 315433 3476507 1266 270 -50 309 BOU-DD24-339 315507 3476506 1247 270 -50 423 BOU-DD24-340 315508 3477105 1288 270 -50 362 BOU-DD24-341 316355 3477890 1219 250 -50 538 BOU-DD24-342 316437 3477920 1222 250 -50 621 BOU-DD24-343 315585 3476506 1241 270 -50 522 BOU-DD24-344 314867 3477339 1312 320 -50 216 BOU-DD24-345 315450 3476712 1261 270 -50 507 BOU-DD24-346 314915 3477289 1290 320 -50 303 BOU-DD24-347 315597 3477112 1287 270 -50 524 BOU-DD24-348 316859 3477859 1208 250 -50 717 BOU-DD24-349 315147 3477062 1289 320 -50 232 BOU-DD24-350 315666 3475418 1272 300 -50 264 BOU-DD24-351 315737 3475378 1268 300 -50 355 BOU-DD24-352 316516 3477949 1222 250 -50 441 BOU-DD24-353 315204 3477003 1291 320 -50 400 BOU-DD24-354 316593 3477977 1218 250 -50 852 BOU-DD24-355 315190 3475033 1298 270 -50 199 BOU-DD24-356 315264 3475033 1283 270 -50 306 BOU-DD24-357 315347 3475033 1280 270 -50 452 BOU-DD24-358 315442 3475033 1291 270 -50 603 BOU-DD24-359 314772 3475431 1344 270 -50 303 BOU-DD24-360 314937 3475432 1337 270 -50 509 BOU-DD24-361 315242 3475430 1307 270 -50 506 BOU-DD24-362 317113 3477952 1203 250 -50 771 BOU-DD24-363 315067 3475431 1304 270 -50 312 BOU-DD24-364 318061 3473669 1317 250 -50 584 BOU-DD24-365 317274 3478010 1202 250 -50 801 BOU-DD24-366 318246 3473736 1355 250 -50 137 BOU-DD24-369 318246 3473736 1355 250 -50 699 BOU-DD24-371 317873 3473388 1311 250 -50 301 BOU-DD24-373 316794 3477610 1212 250 -50 462 BOU-DD24-374 316857 3477328 1221 250 -50 346 BOU-DD24-375 317962 3473420 1325 250 -50 517 BOU-DD24-376 316588 3477443 1216 250 -50 255 BOU-DD24-377 318150 3473489 1368 250 -50 654 BOU-DD24-378 318077 3473463 1374 250 -50 568 BOU-DD24-379 316547 3471122 1373 180 -50 525 BOU-DD24-380 316547 3471205 1367 180 -50 597 BOU-DD24-381 317890 3473606 1305 250 -50 607 BOU-DD24-382 318440 3473807 1318 250 -50 567 BOU-DD24-383 318222 3473515 1360 250 -50 775 BOU-DD24-384 316547 3471280 1354 180 -50 220 BOU-DD24-385 316547 3471349 1337 180 -50 800 BOU-DD24-386 317978 3473637 1315 250 -50 159 BOU-DD24-387 318288 3473540 1345 250 -50 808 BOU-DD24-388 318516 3473835 1314 250 -50 626 BOU-DD24-389 317978 3473637 1315 250 -50 510 BOU-DD24-390 317321 3473348 1337 300 -50 222 BOU-DD24-391 316947 3471250 1331 180 -50 627 BOU-DD24-392 318359 3473566 1339 250 -50 588 BOU-DD24-393 317392 3473307 1332 300 -50 495 BOU-DD24-394 316554 3474181 1281 70 -50 441 BOU-DD24-395 318269 3473319 1359 250 -50 410 BOU-DD24-396 316947 3471444 1357 180 -50 886 BOU-DD24-397 317149 3470944 1314 180 -50 200 BOU-DD24-398 318331 3473342 1335 250 -50 476 BOU-DD24-399 316479 3474149 1285 70 -50 520 BOU-DD24-400 317148 3471036 1323 180 -50 345



Figures accompanying this announcement are available at











