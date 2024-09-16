EDGE To Showcase Latest Advanced Technology And Defence Solutions At Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition (ADEX)

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 September, 2024:

EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced and defence groups, will be participating for the first time at the 5th

Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, one of the region's largest exhibitions for navy, aviation, army, and homeland security products. The event will take place from 24 to 26 September 2024 at the Baku Center.

Over the course of three days, EDGE will showcase various smart products, modified according to customers' specific operational requirements. These include advanced guided-glide weapons, precision-guided munitions, cyberwarfare technologies, and advanced air missiles systems.

From its range of smart weapons, EDGE will feature the RASH line of precision guided munitions, the SHADOW family of rapid-strike loitering munitions, the DESERT STING family of guided-glide weapons, and the AL TARIQ range of modular, all-weather, day/night precision-guided munitions.

Under electronic warfare (EW) portfolio, EDGE will display sophisticated industry-leading situational awareness products and solutions to support various military and intelligence missions, such as ACTIVECELL SAR and SKYSHIELD.

EDGE will also showcase a suite of non-lethal ammunition and pyrotechnics, as well as a range of small calibre ammunitions.

Attendees of ADEX can visit the EDGE stand at Pavilion

3, Stand

3A310 from 24 to 26 September 2024 of the Baku Expo Center.