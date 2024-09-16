Oakley Factory Team Drops New Future Classics For First FW24 Release

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Monday, September 16, 2024

Oakley Factory Team, the creative laboratory for conceptual design and experimentation led by Brain Dead, is back with a new drop featuring new colorways of the iconic Flesh, Chop Saw, and two eyewear models.



For the first of three upcoming drops for FW24, earthy tones match with hairy suede textures, both for the Flesh, coming in a colorway with a caviar-black textured mesh collar and a rubber caviar-green outsole, and the Chop Saw, with a black-ink front panel and a dark gull gray mesh lining. Wear them as if you're in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Or A Space Oakley...



Two sunglasses' shapes complete the drop, the legendary Mumbo, with its rounded and classic silhouette, carrying the Brain Dead logo and equipped with two interchangeable lenses, and the avant-garde Eye JacketTM, definitely more future-forward looking, with clean-cut shaped, frameless lenses. You got to have vision to survive. Each sunglasses case comes with a collectable coin celebrating Brain Dead's 10-year anniversary and referencing Oakley's heritage coins that were included in the X-Metal releases in the 90s.



This Fall/Winter, trust our vision - quite literally. We can see things. And we're sure you can too. Our crafted, human-friendly technology is otherworldly, but not made for aliens. Our products are for the souls of our planet. Humans gather around, whether you're an adrenaline-junkie or a Netflix-and-chill softie... you still deserve a taste of the future.



Once again, Oakley Factory Team investigates the possibilities of technological innovation to create products that not only survive the test of time but feel suspended in a timeless condition. There's of course the archival take that injects the past into these products, but there's indeed the future embedded in every detail of construction and in all their technology elements.

