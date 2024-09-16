Arce Accuses Morales Of Coup Plot Amid Bolivia’S Economic Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a turn of events, Bolivian President Luis Arce has publicly accused his predecessor and former ally, Evo Morales, of orchestrating a coup attempt.



This accusation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing power struggle within Bolivia's ruling party, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).



President Arce, in a televised address, alleged that Morales has been working since 2020 to prepare his candidacy for the upcoming 2025 elections.



The current leader claimed that Morales now intends to impose himself "by hook or by crook," suggesting a willingness to use unconstitutional means to return to power.



The roots of this conflict can be traced back to 2019. That year, Morales, Bolivia's first Indigenous president, attempted to secure an unconstitutional fourth term.







This led to widespread protests and his eventual resignation, which he and his supporters termed a coup. Arce, who served as Economy Minister under Morales, won the subsequent election in 2020 by a significant margin.



However, the relationship between the two leaders has deteriorated rapidly since then. Arce warned that a planned march by Morales' supporters could escalate into a national road blockade and ultimately an attempt to overthrow his government.



This accusation comes amidst a backdrop of severe economic challenges facing Bolivia. The country is grappling with soaring prices, scarcity of US dollars, and fuel shortages.



Additionally, these issues have sparked protests across the nation, with exhausted demonstrators demanding access to dollars.

Bolivia's Political and Economic Turmoil

Bolivia's foreign currency reserves have plummeted from $15 billion to near zero, hampering the ability to obtain dollars for imports.



This political turmoil is unfolding against a complex regional backdrop. Bolivia has become an important point of entry for actors like China, Russia, and Iran.



Recent deals include a $1.4 billion lithium extraction agreement with Chinese battery maker CATL and a memorandum of understanding with Iran.



The conflict between Arce and Morales reflects deeper divisions within Bolivian society. The MAS party, which has dominated national politics for 18 years, is now split between factions loyal to Arce and those supporting Morales.



This rift has led to violent clashes between supporters of both leaders. As Bolivia approaches the 2025 elections, the country faces a precarious situation.



The outcome of this power struggle will significantly impact not only Bolivia's political future but also its economic stability and international relations.



The deepening crisis threatens to further polarize the nation and potentially lead to more widespread social unrest.



This unfolding drama in Bolivia serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of political alliances. It also highlights the challenges facing democracies in Latin America.



In short, the situation continues to evolve, and the international community watches closely. They are aware of the potential regional implications of Bolivia's internal strife.

