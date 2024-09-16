TRON And Byorna Collaborate To Produce Some TRON Therapeutic Mrna Using Byorna Yeast-Based Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TRON and bYoRNA Announce a Research Collaboration Targeting the Production of some TRON proprietary therapeutic mRNA using bYoRNA yeast-based technology.

- Katalin Kariko, Nobel Prize winnerPARIS, FRANCE, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TRON gGmbH (“TRON”) and bYoRNA SAS (“bYoRNA”) today announced that they entered into a Research collaboration to work on the production of mRNA using bYoRNA's disruptive bioproduction to help develop the therapeutic potential of messenger RNA (“mRNA”). TRON - Translational Oncology at the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, is a German non-profit translational research organization focused on the development of novel personalized immunotherapy approaches for human diseases with high medical need. bYoRNA is a French biotechnology company focused on producing affordable and innovative therapeutic mRNA, at scale, for human and animal health.“By leveraging our bYoRNA's novel eukaryotic mRNA bioproduction platform with TRON's expertise in therapeutic mRNA design and proprietary mRNA sequences, we will be able to develop therapeutic opportunities based on this modality and provide the pharmaceutical industry access to innovative drugs to a broader global population,” said Thierry Ziegler, bYoRNA's Chief Technology Officer.About TRON gGmbHTRON gGmbH (Translational Oncology at the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz gGmbH) is an internationally recognized institute for translational research based in Mainz, which develops new approaches for immunotherapeutic treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other serious diseases with a high medical need. Research is focused on the development of platforms for personalized therapies and the identification and validation of meaningful biomarkers. Following the concept of translation, innovative ideas from basic research are quickly and efficiently transferred into clinical application. Further information can be found at .About bYoRNA SASbYoRNA SAS is a French biotechnology company focused on developing a cost-efficient and scalable mRNA bioproduction platform for prophylactic and oncological vaccines. mRNA is currently produced in vitro via enzymatic synthesis, an expensive approach. Our bioproduction technology will help mass produce long, GMP-grade mRNA in a cost-efficient and scalable fashion by leveraging processes in engineered living cells.By bringing down the production cost of mRNA and simplifying the supply chain to make it local and more resilient, bYoRNA will help make mRNA vaccines available to the population of emerging countries. By producing longer, naturally modified mRNA, bYoRNA will contribute to the emergence of novel mRNA-based modalities.To learn more about bYoRNA and its commitment to helping produce mRNA vaccines in greater volumes and at lower cost, please visit .Contact TRON: Public Relations Department / Presse- und ÖffentlichkeitsarbeitTRON- Translationale Onkologie an der Universitätsmedizin der Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz gemeinnützige GMBHFreiligrathstraße 12, 55131 MainzPhone / Telefon 06131 2161-470E-Mail: ...Amtsgericht Mainz, HRB 43191Geschäftsführer: Dr. Michael Ludorf; Dr. Andrée RothermelVorsitzende des Aufsichtsrats: Dr. Carola ZimmermannContact bYoRNA: Press Relations Department / Relations PressebYoRNA SAS24 Rue de la Gravelle, 91370 Verrières-le-BuissonEmail: ...Chief Executive Officer: Pascal Viguié

