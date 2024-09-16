CBI Makes BIG Revelation On RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh: 'Did Not Want FIR, Gave Deceptive Answers During Probe'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The CBI has accused former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh of avoiding the registration of FIR following the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The probe agency also said the arrested official gave "deceptive" answers to important questions during a polygraph test.

“Ghosh did not intend to register an FIR in the case, even after being in consultation with an advocate. Even after he received information about the incident at 9:58 am on August 9, he did not reach the hospital immediately. He did not submit a murder complaint, which was eventually submitted by the vice-principal, who floated a theory of suicide by the doctor,” a remand letter accessed by CNN-News18 said.

The probe agency recently arrested Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal in connection with the rape-murder investigation. According to the CBI the duo had colluded to divert the probe in the hours following the attack.



The CBI said Ghosh had received news about the incident at 9:58 am on August 9 but avoided making a police complaint. He eventually made a“vague complaint” at a later stage through the medical superintendent-vice principal even though the victim was declared dead at 12:44 pm.



"He did not try to get an FIR lodged immediately. Rather a new theory of suicide was introduced which is not possible as per external injury visible on the body of the victim that was undressed at the lower part," the agency added.

“Abhijit Mondal hatched a criminal conspiracy with other probable accused person, in screening Sanjoy Roy (the main accused) and others , in attempting to divert the direction of the investigation,” the remand letter states.

The RG Kar principal (at the time) allegedly contacted Mondal at 10:03 am and an advocate at 1:40 pm while a case of unnatural death was registered at 11.30 pm.

“Mondal reached the scene of the crime at 11 am, an hour after receiving information about the crime, and deliberately registered a case of unnatural death, thus mentioning incorrect facts intentionally,” another remand letter cited by CNN-News18 added.

(With inputs from agencies)