Apni Party Extends Support To Sarjan Barkati In Beerwah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Senior Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir has announced the party's support for Sarjan Barkati, a candidate from the Berwah Assembly Constituency.

“We fully support Sarjan Barkati and his campaign, led by his children Sugra and Azan Barkati,” Mir said as per news agency KNS.“We consider them as our own children and support their efforts.”

Mir emphasized that Sarjan Barkati's participation in the electoral process is crucial for bringing those who were previously disillusioned with the mainstream back into the fold.

“Many people lost confidence in the election process after the 1987 polls were rigged,” Mir noted.“But now, with renewed faith in democracy, even those who once boycotted elections are participating.”

The Apni Party leader stressed that his party's policy prioritizes unity and collective progress.

“Our focus is on bringing all people of Jammu and Kashmir together, regardless of differing views,” Mir said.“We must work towards the happiness and development of our region.”

Mir also criticized the National Conference's opposition to Sarjan Barkati's candidacy.

“Is Jammu and Kashmir their personal property?” Mir asked.“We will unite against tyranny and destroy it.”