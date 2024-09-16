Virtual Internet Announces National TV Campaign To Support The Launch Of Virtual 5G Express

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Ad Campaign for V5GE, "Get More, Pay Less" -- includes marketing of print advertising, PR, and via social



National campaign has been launched to highlight alignment of V5GE benefits to Voter Interests during Peak Viewership of National Presidential and Congressional

SINGAPORE and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet has today announced a national TV campaign to support the launch of Virtual 5G Express, the next and biggest release of a series of new Virtual 5G services.

Virtual 5G Express is a new App that complements the V5G platform and extends the Virtual Internet Global 5G Cloud based service.

The Television Ad; V5GE, Get More, Pay Less , highlights the Performance, Security, and Cost Effectiveness and Value of the Virtual 5G Express Platform as it is featured in everyday tasks at home, at work, and when remote. The campaign illustrates the value of Virtual 5G Express for people across the social spectrum regardless of age, economics, and identity.

The national campaign has been launched now to take advantage of the National Election Cycle and has been positioned to run across DirecTV the largest provider of DTH digital television services and multi-channel video programming distribution (MVPD), with airtime primarily on the most watched Cable News Programs on the highest-rated networks including Fox News and Fox Business on the highest-rated programs. The "Get More, Pay Less" ad represents the second phase of V5G Express product roll out and coincides with initial retail distribution via Google Play, and additional retail distribution via the Apple App Store and Virtual Internet AppSphere App Store.

The current Presidential and Congressional election campaigns have generated peak viewership and viewer engagement, with voter interests aligning with the Virtual 5G Express benefits of Personal Freedom, Privacy, Security and Performance with Industry leading Cost Efficiencies.

The campaign includes a coordinated Internet campaign featuring commercials running on Internet sites as well as YouTube and other social media platforms as video ads. The new "Get More, Pay Less", ad forms the core of marketing campaign of print advertising, PR, and promotion via social media channels which extends through the elections. The current campaign will be augmented and broadened to Sports and Entertainment Channels as the Fall Sports calendar commences.

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5G Express --The Global 5G Cloud

Virtual 5G and Virtual 5GE create 5G over a Global 5G Cloud, which runs over every Physical Network in the world. V5G and V5GE work over any connectivity (Wi-Fi, Cellular Radio, Satellite), any connection medium at all. V5G and V5GE uniquely deliver Global 5G service over any service provider network, even when the underlying Service Provider connection is not 5G, to End User devices that are also not 5G. This makes V5G and V5GE the best and most cost efficient 5G service anywhere in the world today.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is an advanced technology company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G, Virtual 5GE Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED