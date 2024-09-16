São Paulo’S Job Market Surges: Half A Million New Positions In One Year

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's demonstrates remarkable resilience, creating 499,000 formal jobs in the past 12 months, according to data from the Seade Foundation.



This 3.6% increase from 2023 highlights the state's economic vitality. The growth spans multiple sectors, showcasin a diverse and robust job market.



The service sector leads the charge, generating 287,000 new positions. Commerce follows with 87,000 jobs, while and contribute 80,000 and 67,000 respectively. Only shows a slight decline of 2,000 jobs.



São Paulo's job creation accounts for 28% of Brazil's 1.8 million new positions. This underscores the state's crucial role in the national economy. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas emphasizes São Paulo's attractiveness to entrepreneurs.







July alone saw 62,000 new jobs, a 0.4% increase from June. This growth brings the state's formal employment to 14.3 million. Industry leads with 0.7% growth, followed by agriculture and commerce.



Administrative activities, healthcare, and transportation stand out in the service sector. These areas contribute significantly to the overall job growth in São Paulo.



The Fundação Seade's "Formal Employment" research, based on CAGED data, provides these insights. São Paulo's job market continues to evolve, offering opportunities across various sectors.



São Paulo's Job Market Surges: Half a Million New Positions in One Year

MENAFN16092024007421016031ID1108677182