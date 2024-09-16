(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt and Turkey have recently united their efforts to address the ongoing crisis in Libya. This marks a significant change from their previous opposing stances in the region.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's visit to Turkey in September 2024 was a milestone in this new cooperation.



The two countries have signed over 30 agreements aimed at boosting trade to $15 billion over the next five years.



This economic collaboration has set the stage for their joint approach to the Libyan situation.



Both nations are now pressing Libya's competing governments to reach an agreement to end the oil blockade.



Libya has faced turmoil since Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011. The country is split between two rival governments.







One is the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli. The other is the eastern-based parliament backed by Khalifa Haftar.



This divide has worsened Libya's ongoing crisis. Both factions claim control over different parts of the country. The split has hampered efforts to stabilize Libya after years of conflict.



Turkey previously supported the western Libyan government, while Egypt backed Haftar's forces.



A recent crisis erupted with the dismissal of central bank governor Sadiq al-Kabir, who fled to Turkey.



Al-Kabir was responsible for managing Libya's oil revenues, which constitute over 80% of the country's exports. In response, the eastern-based parliament suspended oil production and exports.



The instability in Libya poses significant security risks for the Mediterranean region, particularly concerning migration.

Egypt and Turkey Join Forces to Tackle Libya's Crisis: A Diplomatic Shift

Libya's agreements with Turkey and Italy for oil and gas exploration have also raised tensions with Greece and Egypt over maritime borders.



Despite the Egypt-Turkey cooperation, other foreign powers still maintain influence in Libya, complicating the peace process.



However, the two countries have found common ground on other regional issues, including opposition to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.



Libya's oil production , currently around 1 million barrels per day, is crucial for the country's economy and European energy supply.



Turkish and Egyptian businesses are increasingly involved in reconstruction projects in Libya, particularly in areas previously controlled by opposing factions.



While this diplomatic shift offers hope for resolving the Libyan crisis, significant challenges remain.



The complex web of internal factions and external influences continues to complicate efforts to achieve lasting stability in Libya.

