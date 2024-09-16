Sana Raees Khan: I’M Instrumental In Execution Of Indrani Mukerjea’S Documentary

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Former“Bigg Boss 17” contestant Sana Raees Khan has spoken about her work and how she was instrumental in the execution of Indrani Mukerjea's documentary tilted“The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth.”

For Sana, facing the camera for the documentary was very easy.

“It was very easy for me as I am used to facing the camera ever since I joined the profession, I have always been a face owing to the high profile cases that I handle and moreover, I was playing myself in the documentary defending my client,” Sana told IANS.

“I fought relentlessly for my client Indrani Mukerjea to secure her bail and I am instrumental in the execution of the documentary. I get appreciated for my experimental nature and this documentary gave me national as well as international recognition,” she added.

Sana gained the spotlight after she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show“Bigg Boss 17.”

Does she plan to do any reality show?

“I am not keen on doing any reality show as of now but you will be seeing me on screen,” she said.

Sana said that life has been amazing professionally and personally for her.

She added:“I was felicitated with an award for my work at the British Parliament in the UK and being occupied professionally with my Firm SRK Legal and handling the most challenging cases of the country.

Sana described herself as“bold, fearless and feisty.

“ It's not easy to understand me because I don't believe in talking too much and expressing too much as I charge for each word that I utter in my profession , so my words are expensive,” she said.

⁠What is next for her?

“SRK (Sana Raees Khan) legal remains my priority. However, I have always been passionate about sports and was very good at sports in school as well. I can't divulge much details about my next venture but its related to sports.”