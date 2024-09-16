Qatar Cool Unveils Innovative Command Control Center, Reinforcing Commitment To Sustainability And Efficiency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Cool announced the opening of its state-of-the-art Command Control Center situated within its located in the West Bay area.

This groundbreaking facility signifies a major leap in Qatar Cool's ongoing dedication to delivering superior district cooling services while championing sustainability and operational efficiency.

The Command Control Center is a technological marvel designed to provide an integrated view of Qatar Cool's extensive district cooling network.

Featuring advanced virtualized IT environments, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, the Center delivers real-time insights into plant efficiency, building operations, and customer consumption patterns.

This sophisticated setup enables Qatar Cool to monitor and manage operations across its entire network with exceptional precision.

The Center's capabilities extend beyond real-time monitoring.

It allows Qatar Cool to control and optimize all district cooling plants, in both the Pearl Island and West Bay districts, from a single, centralized location.

This centralised approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also significantly boosts the company's ability to respond swiftly to any fluctuations in demand or supply,.

“Our new Command Control Center represents a transformative step forward in our quest for operational excellence,” said Yasser Al Jaidah, CEO of Qatar Cool.

“This facility empowers us to manage our network with greater precision and efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability.

By integrating cutting-edge technologies, we are also enhancing our ability to deliver uninterrupted service, even in challenging circumstances.”