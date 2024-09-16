(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's is rebounding strongly in 2024, with 2,178,302 international tourists visiting the country between January and August. This marks a 39.2% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



The of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur released these figures on Sunday. They reflect a growing interest in Peru's diverse attractions and destinations.



Neighboring countries dominate the visitor demographics. Chile leads with 484,978 tourists, followed by the United States with 411,210.



Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil, and Colombia round out the top six source countries. Together, these nations account for 67% of all international arrivals.







Some markets have already surpassed their pre-pandemic visitor numbers to Peru. The Dominican Republic shows a 31.1% increase, while Costa Rica is up 20.3%. Poland, India, and Brazil have also exceeded their previous figures.



Regionally, South America provides the largest share of visitors at 52.1%. North America follows with 24.2%, then Europe at 16.5%. Asia and Central America contribute smaller percentages.



Úrsula León Chempén, head of Mincetur, sees this trend as promising. She notes Peru's appeal for cultural, nature, and adventure tourism. The government aims to position the country as a key destination for high-value specialized segments.



This uptick in tourism is crucial for Peru's economy. It signals a potential return to the sector's pre-pandemic contribution of over 3% to the country's GDP. The industry also supports numerous jobs and local businesses across the nation.



International Arrivals in Peru Surge 39.2% in Early 2024

MENAFN16092024007421016031ID1108676952