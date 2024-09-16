CRA Opens Consultation On Consumer Protection Policy For Postal Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has issued the draft Consumer Protection Policy and Regulation for Qatar's postal sector.

CRA has announced that the document is now open for public consultation and has invited stakeholders and the public to provide their feedback. This public consultation period closes on September 24, 2024. The draft Consumer Protection Policy and Regulation for Qatar's postal sector offers a comprehensive framework. The document has carefully balanced the priority of safeguarding consumer rights with the need to hold the postal Service Providers to higher standards of service. While the regulation clearly ensures consumer protection, they also elaborate on the expected standards that all postal licensees must adhere to as they remain both reliable and transparent.

Amel Salem Al Hanawi, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, reiterated the importance of this public consultation saying:“CRA is committed to ensuring that the postal sector operates in a manner that protects the rights of consumers. For us, it is vital to ensure that all stakeholders participate in this consultation and give their feedback. These views are crucial in shaping regulations that will benefit consumers and providers of postal services in Qatar.” She added that:“Under the watchful eye of CRA, postal Service Providers will meet their obligations as outlined in the new framework. This oversight reinforces CRA's commitment to maintaining a fair postal market and fostering a transparent and competitive environment in line with Qatar's Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.”

Another important area that has been included in the draft regulation is a standardized complaints resolution process. When applied, the regulation will pave the way for consumers to escalate unresolved complaints from Service Providers to CRA. This process will no doubt build trust in postal services as consumer grievances will be resolved efficiently and fairly. By giving CRA this oversight, the regulation has given consumers a solution that goes beyond the general internal complaint-handling procedures of Service Providers.

The new policy and regulation will have a positive impact on Qatar's postal sector. Consumers will benefit from higher service standards, greater transparency and an efficient and reliable way to have their complaints resolved. Postal sector Service Providers, on the other hand, will have clear guidelines and standardized procedures for their operations. For CRA, the introduction of the new policy and regulation will provide a structured framework to ensure compliance, uphold consumer rights and reinforce the regulatory structure.

Interested parties and stakeholders can submit their feedback via email to [email protected] , by September 24, 2024.