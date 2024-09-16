Sequoiaat Invests In Offrd Inc. To Revolutionize HR For Startups And Small Businesses In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SequoiaAT invests in Offrd to boost growth and transform HR for Indian startups with simple, tailored solutions, enhancing efficiency for small businesses

- KR GopinathCHENNAI, INDIA, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SequoiaAT, a leading Software solutions provider, has announced its strategic in Offrd Inc., a dedicated HR platform for startups and small businesses in India. This partnership is expected to accelerate Offrd's growth and further transform HR management for smaller enterprises.SequoiaAT, known for its innovative approach to supporting emerging businesses, has been using Offrd internally and was impressed by the platform's flexibility and simplicity. This played a crucial role in the decision to invest. Offrd offers an HR solution specifically designed for startups and small businesses, eliminating unnecessary features common in larger enterprise systems.R. Balan, CEO of Offrd Inc., expressed excitement about the collaboration:“We're thrilled to have SequoiaAT on board. Having Aju Kuriakose join our board will bring invaluable experience that will guide us as we expand and innovate further.”This investment is SequoiaAT's fourth in past four years, each targeting startups with unique, industry-specific solutions. Offrd Inc. fits perfectly into this strategy, offering a tailored HR approach for Indian startups and small businesses. Unlike traditional HR systems built for larger organizations, Offrd focuses solely on features that smaller companies need, allowing them to avoid the complexities of bloated HR solutions.K.R. Gopianth, COO of SequoiaAT, added:“Offrd is changing the game for small businesses like ours. What sets them apart is it allows us to implement HR tools suited to our needs rather than adjusting to overbuilt systems meant for bigger firms.”Both SequoiaAT and Offrd are committed to driving innovation and providing meaningful solutions for businesses of all sizes. This partnership is set to reshape the HR tech space, delivering smarter, more efficient HR tools for startups and small businesses across India.

