Fives Digital Recognized In Everest Group's APAC Customer Experience Management CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FiveS Digital participated for the first time in the prestigious Everest Group's APAC Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.



This assessment is a key benchmark that evaluates the performance and capabilities of Customer Experience (CX) service providers across the Asia-Pacific region. The PEAK Matrix® Assessment conducted by Everest Group classifies CXM service providers into four categories based on their impact, vision, and ability to deliver high-quality customer experience solutions.



The categories in the 2024 APAC PEAK Matrix® include:



Leaders

Major Contenders

Aspirants

Star Performers



This year, 29 companies across the APAC region were featured in this assessment, which highlights the growing importance of Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions as businesses strive to enhance customer satisfaction and drive operational efficiency.



In our first-ever participation in this renowned assessment, FiveS Digital was proud to be recognized as an Aspirant by Everest Group. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and impactful CXM solutions to clients across various industries.

