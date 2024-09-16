CUBA – China And Russia Explores Msmes Collaboration

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Cuban to produce engines for electric tricycles using Chinese technology

– Cuba and Russia discuss cooperation in construction

HOLGUIN, Cuba, (ACN) – Tauba Holmotor S.U.R.L., one of the state-owned MSMEs in the Cuban eastern province of Holguin, will produce for the first time in Cuba engines for electric tricycles, which will allow the linkage with other national industries; meantime Cuba and Russia discuss cooperation in construction.



Based on an already approved prototype, it will favour the assembly of these means in the Caribbean island and will increase the availability and potentialities for passenger transportation in urban areas; Ivan Pego Ramirez, a specialist of that entity, told the Cuban News Agency. He said that the components destined to generalize this model are available in the factory, located in the municipality of Cacocum and will be presented to national and foreign exhibitors participating in the Renewable Energies and Havana International fairs, to be held this September and next November, respectively.

“The engine fulfils the established power and quality standards and contributes to import substitution programs, the use of installed capacity and the recycling of raw materials such as aluminium,” he added.

Pego Ramirez also added that the industry, equipped with Chinese technology , is included in food sovereignty programs and the confrontation of the effects of climate change through the manufacture of pumping equipment included in irrigation systems, aimed at promoting food production in vulnerable and difficult to access areas.

Holguin has more than 400 MSMEs among its new economic actors, of which three are state-owned and Tauba Holmotor is the only one directly related to production and social projects such as the advancement of women and attention to young people.

Cuba-Russia discuss cooperation in construction

Meanwhile, Nikita Stasishin, deputy minister of Construction of Russia, stressed that Cuban enterprises in this sector are considering the possibility of modernization with the help of his country.

In statements to the press during the IX Eastern Economic Forum, Stasishin pointed out that Cuba in turn can supply Russia with marble and finishing materials and remarked that construction authorities in the island are also interested in the Russian sales market.



The Russian official underscored that these and other matters could be discussed with the Cuban delegation to the International Construction Championship scheduled to be held in Moscow in October.

