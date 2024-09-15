Micah Berkley Pioneers Inclusive AI-Driven Opportunities For Underserved Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo of Micah Berkley bka TheAIMogul teaching a lecture on making income for AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tech leader Micah Berkley is making a major impact in Miami by providing underserved communities with free AI and training, helping participants secure well-paying jobs across various industries. From at-risk youth to minority entrepreneurs, Berkley is reshaping Miami's workforce through innovation and inclusivity.Micah Berkley has spearheaded several programs aimed at bridging the gap between at-risk communities and tech opportunities. His weekly AI workshops have benefited hundreds of residents by offering practical, hands-on skills that translate into job placements. As the co-founder of GP Tuesdays, Berkley teaches participants how to apply AI and technology in fields where demand for tech talent is rapidly increasing. In addition, Berkley offers AI training through BiscayneAI, a local Miami AI educational organization that he helped establish, further extending his reach to empower urban demographics through accessible tech education.“The majority of tech talent is being absorbed by industries outside traditional tech, and we need to ensure historically marginalized groups have access to these jobs," says Berkley.Growing up in a working-class neighborhood, Berkley understands the challenges Miami residents face when accessing technology education. His mission is to make tech training available to everyone, regardless of background. Since moving to Miami, he has partnered with organizations like Miami-Dade Community College to offer AI and entrepreneurship workshops to minority entrepreneurs.One of the key pillars of Berkley's approach is making technology education accessible to populations that have traditionally been left out of the tech revolution. Through these initiatives, residents not only gain skills in AI but also learn how to apply these technologies to industries like healthcare, transportation, and finance-areas where AI is increasingly in demand.“I saw firsthand how many communities are left behind by the tech boom. By teaching people how to use AI, I'm giving them the tools for self-sufficiency,” Berkley explains.In addition to his work with AI training, Berkley has been an active participant in events like BITE-CON, which brings together leaders from the tech, gaming, and entertainment industries. BITE-CON, with its focus on empowering Black and brown communities, provides a platform for innovators like Berkley to showcase how technology can drive social change. His participation in these events further cements his commitment to inclusivity in technology and his drive to uplift minority voices within the sector.Berkley's contributions have garnered recognition beyond local initiatives. He was recently featured on the front page of the Miami Herald , a testament to the growing awareness of his work and the importance of accessible technology education in Miami. His feature highlights his mission to make AI accessible and reflects his influence on the tech landscape in the city.His efforts are particularly timely as Miami's tech landscape rapidly evolves. AI-related job postings have surged from 9% in 2019 to over 14% in 2024, according to a CBRE Tech Talent report. Non-tech industries such as professional services and transportation have seen tech employment grow by over 18%. Berkley's focus on equipping underserved urban demographics with practical AI skills is crucial to filling this growing demand.Moreover, Berkley has worked with local schools and nonprofits to bring tech literacy programs to younger students, ensuring the next generation of Miamians is prepared for a future where AI will play a critical role in many industries. By partnering with local community centers, Berkley is able to reach students from underfunded schools who might otherwise miss out on these opportunities.Micah Berkley's free AI training workshops are held every Tuesday at GP Tuesdays. For more information or to register, visit GPTuesdays.Micah Berkley:“AI is the future, but it's only meaningful if everyone has access to it. My mission is to ensure underserved communities aren't left behind in this technological shift.”For more information about Micah Berkley and his initiatives, visit the full article here.For media inquiries or to attend an upcoming GP Tuesdays event, please contact Angelina Russell at UrbanVision Media Group.

