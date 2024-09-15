ISAAC Completes Integration With Trimble Transportation Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grant Group is the first fleet to take advantage of the new integration.

350-truck fleet Grant Group is first to utilize Innovative Access Plus TMS option

- Heather LeBlanc, Grant Group of CompaniesLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISAAC Instruments announced today it has become the first external telematics platform to complete an integration through the TrimbleR Transportation Cloud (TTC) with the cloud-based Trimble Innovative Access PlusR transportation management system (TMS), further validating the value of the Trimble Transportation Cloud in connecting the transportation and logistics supply chain.ISAAC has long integrated its solution with Trimble's on-premise Innovative IES TMS through the ISAAC Open Platform. This additional integration via the TTC provides fleets greater options for integrating different current and legacy versions of Innovative TMS to best fit their operations. It is the result of a multi-year cooperative effort between the companies to help fleets be better positioned for a connected future.“ISAAC is pleased to be the first external telematics provider to offer fleet clients this cloud-based integration with Trimble,” said ISAAC CEO and co-founder Jacques DeLarochelliere.“ISAAC continues to invest in our integration team and strengthen relationships with technology partners like Trimble to deliver greater value to fleets.”“Through our collaboration with ISAAC, we're not only expanding our service offerings-we're delivering unparalleled value to our joint customers,” said Rishi Mehra, vice president of commercial mapping & routing technology at Trimble.“The ISAAC-Trimble integration offers customers additional benefits to streamline their efficiency, operations and maximize their success.”Recent ISAAC fleet client and longtime Innovative TMS users, the Grant Group of Companies, is the first fleet to utilize the cloud-based Innovative Access Plus integration. Based in Ontario, the Grant Group has more than 350 trucks across a number of operating units, including John Grant Haulage.“Platform changes can be challenging, especially across the uniqueness of our different business units, but commissioning the fleets went smoothly with minimal disruption,” said Heather LeBlanc, manager of IT solutions at GGC.LeBlanc said the company has been pleased with the integration's easy driver onboarding process and strong system connectivity. In addition, the dedicated ISAAC and Innovative teams are continually working together behind the scenes to support the fleet.“We are anxious to expand our knowledge of what we can do with the integration,” LeBlanc said.“We know we are still just scratching the surface and want to better exploit these new advantages.”The new integration is available to Trimble TMS customers currently implementing the cloud-based Innovative Access Plus transportation management system.About ISAAC InstrumentsISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. For more information about ISAAC, visit: /About Trimble TransportationTrimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: trimble or trimble.About TrimbleTrimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: .

Neil Abt

ISAAC

+1 503-740-0177

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.