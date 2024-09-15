Estonia's Total Aid To Ukrainian Energy Sector Exceeds 320 Tonnes Of Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia has already handed over more than 320 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine for the sector.

Deputy Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk said this at a meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis, Ukrinform reports citing the of Energy .

“We are grateful to Estonia for 18 cargoes of humanitarian aid weighing more than 320 tonnes, including very valuable transformers, which, when installed to replace those destroyed by the enemy, will help restore power to thousands of Ukrainian families,” said Kolisnyk.

Estonia also donated 450,000 euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

As noted, Estonia's assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector with equipment allows for effective restoration and repair works at facilities damaged by the enemy and maintaining the stability of the Ukrainian energy system.

The President of Estonia, in turn, emphasized the need to consolidate international efforts to provide Ukraine with even more support to protect it from Russian attacks.