Peace Plan Should Not Be Imposed On Ukraine From The Outside White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian has to lead the way regarding how the war in Ukraine will end, and a peace plan should not be imposed on the country from the outside.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated this at a in the country's capital on Saturday, Ukrinform reports, referring to Politico .

Sullivan noted that any peace initiative that contradicts the and territorial integrity of Ukraine will not be just or sustainable.

“I think any peace plan that attends to essentially impose peace on the people of Ukraine that runs across fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, democracy and freedom is not just or sustainable,” Sullivan said.

As reported, representatives of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that Ukraine does not plan to agree to any“freezing” of the war, and refuted information published by the German media outlet Bild.