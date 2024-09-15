Jordan Extends Condolences To Egypt After Zagazig Train Collision

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 15 (Petra) – The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed deep condolences on Sunday to the and people of Egypt following the tragic Zagazig train collision in Sharqia Governorate, which led to at least three deaths and more than 40 injuries.Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, underscored Jordan's full solidarity with Egypt during this difficult time. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the and wished a swift recovery for the injured.