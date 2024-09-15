Jordan Extends Condolences To Egypt After Zagazig Train Collision
Date
9/15/2024 2:04:18 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 15 (Petra) – The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed deep condolences on Sunday to the government
and people of Egypt following the tragic Zagazig train collision in Sharqia Governorate, which led to at least three deaths and more than 40 injuries.
Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson, underscored Jordan's full solidarity with Egypt during this difficult time. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims
and wished a swift recovery for the injured.
MENAFN15092024000117011021ID1108675693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.