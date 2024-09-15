Volkswagen India drives in the festive season with the launch of Volksfest 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru: Volkswagen India is set to usher in excitement this festive season with the start of Volksfest 2024, its annual celebratory extravaganza commencing from September 14th and culminate on 31st October. Inducing customer delight, Volksfest brings together a host of offers and benefits across its product range of Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan. Experience exciting engagement opportunities and assured gifts on test- drive and booking across Volkswagen dealerships in India.



Taking the celebration to premium malls across India, customers will be able to avail exclusive experiences such as free parking and valet services for Volkswagen owners. Curated ‘Experience Zones’ across various premium malls in the country will showcase Volkswagen cars with engaging product demos, while the ‘Engagement Zone’ will host fun games and competitions offering exciting giveaways. The Brand has also built a unique “Trust Drive” zone that invites prospective customers to get behind the wheel and experience the safe, German-engineered, fun-to drive characteristics that set Volkswagen cars apart first-hand, giving them a glimpse into the driving confidence that Volkswagen car owners experience on a daily basis.



Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Volksfest, is our annual celebratory extravaganza through which we rejoice the festive season with our customers. Each year at Volkswagen India, our aim is to make Volksfest bigger and special for our customers with exclusive offers, benefits, and engagement opportunities. The auspicious festive season typically involves purchases of new products & services. Therefore, this year, we’re bringing our Brand even closer to customers, at the heart of cities, at premium malls across the country. Our customers, can spend quality time experiencing their preferred Volkswagen model that’s safe, sturdy and fun-to-drive.”



