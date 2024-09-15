Binance Enhances Trading Experience with First-in-Market Token Unlock and Vesting Schedule

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 12th September, 2024 - Binance, the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today introduced the first-in-market Token Unlock and Vesting Schedule feature for a crypto exchange.



Binance has integrated CoinMarketCap data directly, enabling users to conveniently view each token’s unlocking and vesting schedule information without having to leave the Binance platform.



Token unlocking and vesting refers to the planned supply of a specific volume of tokens over a predefined period onto the open market. This provides predictability and transparency for market participants. Token unlocking is a key component of ‘tokenomics,’ which is the economic analysis of cryptocurrency projects and tokens. Binance is enhancing the user experience by making more accessible material information that can help users make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies.



Binance will display each token’s circulating supply, its unlocked and locked quantities and percentages, the next upcoming scheduled unlock and a countdown timer. The feature will be first available on the Binance website and will be introduced on the Binance app progressively.







MENAFN15092024005232011781ID1108675408