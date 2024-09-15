Waaree Energies Limited: The Only Indian Solar Panel Manufacturer Recognized in RETC PV Benchmarking Report 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 13, 2024 – Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), proudly announces its inclusion in the RETC PV Benchmarking Report 2024. As the only Indian solar panel manufacturer included in this report, Waaree Energies Limited reaffirms its role in solar technology, underscoring its commitment to quality, reliability, and performance.



Waaree Energies Limited has been rated as the Overall Highest Achiever in the PVMI Report 2024, a recognition that highlights the company's performance across certain key areas evaluated. This award has been presented during the RE+ event in Anaheim Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA. The RETC PV Benchmarking Report is a rigorous and respected evaluation that assesses solar PV module manufacturers worldwide. It identifies companies that meets the criteria’s in key performance metrics, quality standards, and reliability measures.



Waaree Energies Limited has been rated for its performance across critical areas, including Thermal Cycling (TC), Damp Heat (DH), Potential Induced Degradation (PID), Light-Induced Degradation (LID), Light and Elevated Temperature-Induced Degradation (LeTID), PAN File, Incidence Angle Modifier (IAM), and Bill of Materials (BOM) Verification.





MENAFN15092024005232011781ID1108675407