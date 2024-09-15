Ukraine Starts Own Production Of 155Mm Artillery Shells - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Freelance advisor to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues, Oleksandr Kamyshin, has said that Ukraine has started its own production of 155mm artillery shells.

That's according to Liberty , Ukrinform reports.

Kamyshin said,“Under his leadership, Ukraine's defense production has doubled“.

“It will triple by the end of the year. We continue to move forward,” the presidential adviser said in an interview with the Norwegian news outlet Nettavisen.

Kamyshin emphasized that an important goal for Ukraine has long been to launch the production of its own 155mm artillery shells.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian companies are ready to increase weapons production, but this requires funding, including from partners.