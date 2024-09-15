General Staff: 164 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Almost Half Of Them In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 14, 164 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders occurred on the front lines, with almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the Russians launched two missile on the positions of Ukrainian units and towns and villages, using three missiles, as well as 63 air strikes, dropping 128 guided aerial vehicles. In addition, the enemy fired 4,657 times, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian army launched air strikes on the areas of Khotin, Obody, Iskryskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Bilopillia, Kindrativka, Novoivanivka, Velyka Cherneshchyna, Katerynivka, Yunakivka, Pervomaiske in the Sumy region; Novoosynove, Kivsharivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Druzhba, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Nelipivka, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Antonivka, Vuhledar in the Donetsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Piatykhatky, Lobkove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces, and artillery conducted six strikes on the areas where Russian troops and weapons were concentrated and one strike on a command center. One enemy artillery system and one pontoon bridge were also hit.

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, 17 enemy attacks were recorded over the past day. The defense forces repelled Russian assaults near Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times, particularly attempting to advance near Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Cherneshchyna, Serebrianka and Terny.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy assault attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army attacked twice - near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aircraft, launched 12 attacks near Druzhba, Dachne, Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 41 aggressor attacks towards the localities of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 attacks near Selydove, Ukrainske, Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Zhelanne Druhe. Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelanne Pershe.

In the Vremivka sector, according to updated information, the enemy launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Vodiane, Zolota Nyva, Katerynivka and Vuhledar.

In the Huliaipole sector, the village of Verkhnia Tersa was attacked with guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the settlements of Piatykhatky and Lobkove with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions eight times but received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups have been recorded.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian army deploys artillery from its territory to fire at Ukrainian settlements.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 15, 2024 amount to nearly 633,800 invaders, including another 1,170 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.