Edmilson Brace Keeps Al Duhail Perfect Al Arabi's Winless Run Continues At OSL

Doha, Qatar: Edmilson Junior fired a first-half brace as 10-man Al Duhail blanked A Wakrah 2-0 for their fourth consecutive Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) victory at Al Janoub yesterday.

Al Ahli also maintained their fine start to the season edging Qatar SC 1-0 to stay second after taking their tally to 10 points – two points adrift of leaders Al Duhail.

Al Ahli's Julian Draxler (left) celebrates with a teammate after scoring a goal against Qatar SC.

Al Arabi's quest for their first win in the new OSL season continued yesterday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Khor after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

Edmilson Junior, who made his Qatar debut against North Korea in World Cup Qualifiers last week, handed Al Duhail the lead in 13th minute with an unstoppable shot from outside the box after receiving a short pass from Ibrahima Diallo.

He scored his second goal after entering the box from the left finding the net despite a touch from Al Wakrah goalkeeper Mohammed Albakri in 27th minute.

After captain Almoez Ali was substituted due to an injury before the break, the Christophe Galtier's side suffered another setback early in the second half when Diallo picked his second yellow card of the match to get the marching orders in 48th minute.

But Al Duhail held their two-goal cushion to stay perfect in the top flight despite desperate efforts from the Al Wakrah.

Al Duhail's Edmilson Junior celebrates after scoring a goal against Al Wakrah.

At the Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ahli had dominated Qatar SC but they were unable to score until Julian Draxler availed a golden opportunity to score the winner in 69th minute.

Sekou Yansane crafted the goal storming inside the box and with Qatar SC goalkeeper Motasem Majed Albustami failing to hold his low cross, Draxler took control of the ball to smash it on the roof of the net from a close range.

It was Al Ahli's third victory besides a draw from their first four matches of the season.

“We deserved this win. Qatar SC made the challenge difficult but we did well in defence and attack. We have entered the double figures in the points table and this will give us a lot of confidence ahead of our upcoming games,” said Al Ahli coach Igor Biscan.

The defeat saw Qatar SC slipping to 11th place just above bottom-placed Al Shahania, who suffered a 4-2 loss to Al Rayyan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Al Khor substitute Abdulaziz Alhasia struck a fine low drive from outside the box in fourth minute of stoppage time to deprive Younes Ali's Al Arabi their first win of the season at Al Thumama Stadium.

Qatar international Ahmed Alaaeldin had put Al Arabi ahead in the 33rd minute, scoring from a close range after Al Khor goalkeeper Ahmed Basher Ali stopped Marco Verratti's initial attempt but failed to hold it.

Al Khor, who played with 10 men after a red card to Khaled Radwan in 42nd minute, are placed ninth with three points edging Al Arabi on goal difference. Al Arabi have now drawn three games from four matches.