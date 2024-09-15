Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2024: Schedule and Where to Watch the Race Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Formula 1 season excites with thrilling races, highlighting this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the 17th round. On Sunday, September 15, drivers will battle it out in the final race at Baku Circuit.



Charles Leclerc clinched pole position for the fourth straight year in Azerbaijan . This feat renews his hopes for a maiden victory on this challenging track.



The Monegasque driver set the pace in Saturday's qualifying with a blistering time of 1:41.365.



He outpaced Oscar Piastri by 0.3 seconds, securing the top spot. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, claimed third place on the starting grid.





QualifyingHighlights

Leclerc's pole position streak in Baku continues to impress. In 2021, he started first but finished fourth, with Sergio Pérez taking the win.



The following year, a Red Bull driver overtook him on the opening lap. Last year, his pole resulted in a third-place finish after Pérez passed him again.



These four poles have made Leclerc the record holder for this event. Notably, Baku joined the F1 calendar in 2017.



Red Bull faces a tougher challenge this time around in Bak . Sergio Pérez, a three-time winner here, will start from fourth position.



Max Verstappen, on the other hand, finds himself in sixth place for the race start. Both drivers have tasted victory on this circuit before. However, they'll need to work hard to catch the Ferraris ahead.



The Williams team celebrated a significant achievement in qualifying. Both Franco Colapinto and Alexander Albon made it to Q3.



This feat hadn't occurred since the 2023 Las Vegas GP. In contrast, McLaren's Lando Norris suffered an unexpected setback. He was eliminated in Q1, something that hadn't happened since the United States GP.

How to Watch the 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP Online

F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform, will broadcast the race. Fans can subscribe for $5.19 per month or $39.99 annually for live coverage.



Additionally, Band and Bandsports will provide broadcasts. Viewers can also follow the action online through Bandplay.



Band will exclusively air the new stage of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Fans can watch on open TV or BandSports, a subscription channel. Moreover, com and Bandplay websites will stream the event.





Race - Sunday, September 15, at 8:00 AM; Where to watch: Band, Bandsports.







RBR: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez



Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz



Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell



Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly



McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri



Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou



Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll



Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

RB (formerly AlphaTauri): Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo







Singapore GP - Marina Bay Circuit - 09/20 to 09/22 - 9:00 AM



United States GP - Circuit of the Americas - 10/18 to 10/20 - 4:00 PM



Mexico GP - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - 10/27 to 10/27 - 5:00 PM



São Paulo GP - Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) - 11/01 to 11/03 - 2:00 PM



Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 11/21 to 11/23 - 3:00 AM



Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 11/29 to 12/01 - 2:00 PM

Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 12/06 to 12/08 - 10:00 AM



