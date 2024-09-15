Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2024: Schedule And Where To Watch The Race Live
Date
9/15/2024 5:00:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Formula 1 season excites with thrilling races, highlighting this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the 17th round. On Sunday, September 15, drivers will battle it out in the final race at Baku Circuit.
Charles Leclerc clinched pole position for the fourth straight year in Azerbaijan . This feat renews his hopes for a maiden victory on this challenging track.
The Monegasque driver set the pace in Saturday's qualifying with a blistering time of 1:41.365.
He outpaced Oscar Piastri by 0.3 seconds, securing the top spot. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, claimed third place on the starting grid.
QualifyingHighlights
Leclerc's pole position streak in Baku continues to impress. In 2021, he started first but finished fourth, with Sergio Pérez taking the win.
The following year, a Red Bull driver overtook him on the opening lap. Last year, his pole resulted in a third-place finish after Pérez passed him again.
These four poles have made Leclerc the record holder for this event. Notably, Baku joined the F1 calendar in 2017.
Red Bull faces a tougher challenge this time around in Bak . Sergio Pérez, a three-time winner here, will start from fourth position.
Max Verstappen, on the other hand, finds himself in sixth place for the race start. Both drivers have tasted victory on this circuit before. However, they'll need to work hard to catch the Ferraris ahead.
The Williams team celebrated a significant achievement in qualifying. Both Franco Colapinto and Alexander Albon made it to Q3.
This feat hadn't occurred since the 2023 Las Vegas GP. In contrast, McLaren's Lando Norris suffered an unexpected setback. He was eliminated in Q1, something that hadn't happened since the United States GP.
How to Watch the 2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP Online
F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform, will broadcast the race. Fans can subscribe for $5.19 per month or $39.99 annually for live coverage.
Additionally, Band and Bandsports will provide broadcasts. Viewers can also follow the action online through Bandplay.
Band will exclusively air the new stage of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Fans can watch on open TV or BandSports, a subscription channel. Moreover, com and Bandplay websites will stream the event.
Race - Sunday, September 15, at 8:00 AM; Where to watch: Band, Bandsports.
See Who the F1 Drivers are this Year
RBR: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
RB (formerly AlphaTauri): Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo
Upcoming Formula 1 Races
Singapore GP - Marina Bay Circuit - 09/20 to 09/22 - 9:00 AM
United States GP - Circuit of the Americas - 10/18 to 10/20 - 4:00 PM
Mexico GP - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - 10/27 to 10/27 - 5:00 PM
São Paulo GP - Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) - 11/01 to 11/03 - 2:00 PM
Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 11/21 to 11/23 - 3:00 AM
Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 11/29 to 12/01 - 2:00 PM
Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 12/06 to 12/08 - 10:00 AM
Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2024: Schedule and Where to Watch the Race Live
MENAFN15092024007421016031ID1108675035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.