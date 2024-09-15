Sheikh Hamad Translation Award Marks 10 Years Of Cultural Achievement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad, Adviser of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding (SHATIU) spoke about The Sheikh Hamad Translation Award: A Decade of Achievement.

Dr Al Fayyad delivered a lecture which outlined the statistics of the award's participants in its various categories and the percentage of countries with the highest participation rate.

She stressed that 214 winners representing 48 countries have won the award since its inception.

During the lecture, Al Fayyad spoke about the award, its objectives and vision, the nomination mechanism, its role and contribution to encouraging translation, its categories and the languages included in its courses throughout its history, pointing out the value of the diversity of languages offered in each edition, and the professionalism and transparency enjoyed by the award committees, which earned the award high credibility in the international cultural circles.

She also addressed the cultural activity of the award and tours to introduce the awards in cooperation with translation and publishing institutions in different countries according to the languages offered in each edition.

Dr. Al Fayyad praised the efforts of German and Arab translators who won the prize in its fourth edition (2018) for their work in translation between Arabic and German, such as Stefan Weidner, Samir Gress, Hartmut Fandrich, Ibrahim Abu Hashhash, Hassan Saqr, Fares Joachim, Ali Mesbah, Nabil Al Haffar, and Berenike Metzler.

In the same context, Dr. Imtinan Al Samadi, a member of the media team, spoke about the history of translation in the Arab-Islamic civilisation, and explained the impact of reading international works translated into Arabic, stressing the role of translation in building bridges of acculturation, spreading awareness and transferring knowledge between peoples.

As part of the media team's visit, Dr Hanan Al Fayyad met with Dr Amani Saifi, an academic at Humboldt University and representative of the Ibn Rushd Foundation for Free Thought in Germany, to discuss ways of cooperation between the two sides in organising scientific seminars to discuss the works of the prize winners translated from Arabic to German and vice versa.

Qatar launched the Sheikh Hamad Prize for Translation and International Understanding in 2015 to help bridge the gap between Arab countries and the rest of the world in this field, especially since translation is the second source of knowledge after scientific research.