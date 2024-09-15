Arvind Kejriwal To Resign As Delhi CM, Says 'Won't Sit On CM's Chair, Till...' LIVE Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on September 15 addressed party workers. The Chief Minister announced that he would resign as Chief Minister in two days. He added that a meeting with AAP legislators will be organised in the coming days and an AAP leader will take over as CM.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy case, said,“I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail.”

12.46 pm: 'Will become CM, Sisodia as deputy CM only when...'

“I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest,” he said.

He added that“I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me certificate of honesty; want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail.”

He added,“Delhi elections due in February but I demand elections in national capital be held in November with Maharashtra.”

He added that,“Will hold meeting of AAP MLAs in next couple of days, an AAP leader will take over as CM”

"I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair, Arvind Kejriwal said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "I thank God for always blessing us... We are overcoming all the problems. We are fighting against huge enemies and succeeding. We are just a small party that transformed the politics of this country. I thank God for this..."

The Chief Minister also said that he would resign after two days,“I am going to resign after 2 days; ask people whether I am honest; till they respond, won't sit on CM's chair."

While addressing the party workers, Kejriwal said,“Their conspiracies could not break our rock-like courage, we are among you again. We will keep fighting for the country like this, we just need the support of all of you.”

