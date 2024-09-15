Goa To See Higher Cruise Passenger Traffic With New Terminal, Check Key Facilities Including Lounge, Shopping Zone, Etc
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The upcoming state-of-the-art terminal will boost cruise passenger traffic in Goa next year. The International and Domestic Cruise Terminal will be ready by March 2024 and will likely raise Goa's competitiveness in the global cruise market, an official told PTI on Sunday.
The growth prospect of cruise passenger traffic in the coastal state is in line with a 40 per cent rise in cruise passenger traffic at Mormugao port Authority (MPA) in the financial year 2023-24.
The inauguration of the International and Domestic Cruise Terminal and allied facilities will bolster tourism
and local economy and will also enhance infrastructure development in the state, a senior MPA official told PTI.
