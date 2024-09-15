Talabat Partners With The Asian Football Confederation For An Exciting Collaboration

(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > talabat Partners with the Asian Confederation for an Exciting Collaboration - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September, 2024: talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has announced a new partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) – becoming an Official Regional Partner of the AFC club competitions.

Set to enhance the overall game day experience, talabat will be delivering engaging activations, prizes and more for football fans in the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Iraq.

Stefano Vecchio, Vice President of People & Strategy at talabat said:“As a football fan myself, I'm personally delighted that talabat is joining forces with the Asian Football Confederation. This partnership is all about unleashing creativity and redefining the game experience, while ensuring we continue to simplify life for our customers. Having grown to become the MENA region's #1 on-demand delivery platform, the talabat team is excited by our latest opportunity to make incredible things happen this season.”

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said:“The AFC is delighted to partner with talabat in the MENA region, where Asian football is intrinsically embedded within its passionate fanbase. Both the AFC and talabat are committed towards driving innovation and excellence and we thank them for underlining their confidence in Asian football, particularly as the AFC's club competitions herald a new era of growth.

“We look forward to working in close partnership with talabat in bringing new and exciting experiences as we strive to deepen our connection with Asian football fans in the MENA region.”

With the partnership set to run throughout the club competition season, fans in the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Iraq can expect to enjoy dynamic experiences that enhance their passion for football.

Consumers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

About talabat:

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers. talabat's local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region.

We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for our restaurants and local shops, and provide our riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our talabaty employees can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform.