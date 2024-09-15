Unleash Your Inner Ghostbuster: Dive into Halloween Nostalgia at Kandima Maldives This October!

(MENAFN- Pulse Hotels & Resorts) Kandima Maldives is set to unveil a Ghostbusters-themed Halloween jamboree, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic comedy that uniquely blends science fiction and supernatural elements and has entertained generations!



This October, Kandima invites guests to experience a thrilling, family-friendly Halloween programme packed with excitement and nostalgia. Embark on a spine-chilling trick-or-treat adventure around the island, following a spooky trail brimming with delightful surprises and tasty treats. Kids can dive into Halloween creativity at Kandiland’s workshops, where they’ll craft unique Ghostbusters rock paintings to take home and design DIY costumes to become their favourite Ghostbuster heroes.



Dining at Flavour takes a spooky twist with a Halloween-themed buffet, featuring intriguing dishes with a smoke-infused presentation that’s as fun as it is delicious. After dinner, the excitement continues with a lively Ghostbusters flash mob, energising the atmosphere with lively performances. At Breeze Bar, the Ghostbusters Halloween Party will be in full swing, complete with a DJ spinning spine-tingling beats, spectacular dance performances, and engaging games, promising a night of spooktacular fun for the entire family.



To add to the exciting experience, guests of all ages can enjoy a lineup of thematic drinks that capture the essence of the season. Sip on the shimmering Zombie, a sweet rum-based concoction with edible glitter, or the mysterious Black Magic Margarita, infused with activated charcoal, tequila and triple sec. For a non-alcoholic treat, try the Ghostbuster’s Delight, a fruity mocktail and blend of kiwi and mango, or the glow-in-the-dark Green Light, a tropical mix of pineapple and lemon, playfully garnished with a glow stick to light up your night.



Special Offers: Snatch a Beach studio from AED 1286++ night or indulge in a villa starting at AED 1837++/night in late October, with Double Kid Free Stay deals, plus additional discounts for long stay and domestic transfers. Book now at Kandima's website.





