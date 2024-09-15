Rosgosstrakh and AVTODOM Group: More than half of Russians have changed their attitude towards Chinese cars for the better

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Chinese brands have begun to actively attract the attention of Russians after the departure of foreign companies from the domestic automobile market. Almost 35% of respondents to a survey conducted by Rosgosstrakh and the AVTODOM Group of Companies in August drive these now.



Buying a car is a responsible and large-scale event. Everyone tries to approach this wisely. Reliability plays a key role when choosing a car for a third (33%) of respondents. Price - 24%. Technology and equipment are decisive factors for 13%.



Owners of Chinese car note all these characteristics when evaluating what they like most about their cars. 40% of respondents highlighted the technology and equipment of Chinese cars. 21% of respondents noted that the price is the most attractive characteristic for them. Another 17% of respondents love their Chinese cars for this reliability.



17% of the remaining surveyed motorists own European cars. 15% of respondents own American cars. 14% own Korean cars. 12% of respondents drive domestic cars. Another 7% of respondents drive Japanese cars. A quarter of respondents who drive cars of different manufacturers now are going to buy a Chinese car in the near future. Another 12% of respondents do not rule out such a possibility in the future.



54% of Russians surveyed have changed their attitude towards Chinese brands for the better. Recently, the Chinese auto industry offers a wide range of models. According to 41% of respondents, you can always find a decent car among them. Almost a quarter (24%) of respondents claim that brands from China are a worthy replacement for models that have left the market, since there are noticeably fewer alternatives. Another 16% of respondents note that the Chinese auto industry offers cars with an ideal price-quality ratio.



Only 18% of respondents have a negative attitude towards cars from the Middle Kingdom. 11% of respondents believe that these cars are still far from cars from Korea, Japan or Europe. The remaining respondents claim that the Chinese cars break down more often, are unsafe to drive, and unprofitable to maintain.



HAVAL has become the most recognizable brand of Chinese cars among Russians. 21% of respondents voted for it. Moreover, a third of respondents are considering buying a car from this manufacturer. Chery (16%) and Geely (15%) are also among the Top-3 most famous Chinese brands in Russia. 16% and 12% of respondents, respectively, would prefer them.



"417,5 thousand new Chinese cars were sold in Russia in the first half of 2024. This is 58% of the total market volume. The share of Chinese cars was 69.9% in Moscow, 74.5% in St. Petersburg, 78.9% in the Kaliningrad region. The greatest demand is observed in the regions previously focused on the products of Western manufacturers. That is, we are not talking about competition between the Chinese and Russian auto industries, but about Chinese automakers occupying a niche that was occupying by Western manufacturers that left Russia. We see an increase in the share of dealers of Russian brands from January to July 2024 from 14.7% to 15.6%, and Chinese brands from 60% to 66%. The growth in demand of Chinese cars is due to several factors, including availability, good adaptation and reliability of cars. At the same time, official dealers offer customers a full range of services from maintenance to car insurance”, - Anna Utkina, Director of the Communications Department of AVTODOM Group, commented.







