Messi Returns To Fire Inter Miami Past Philadelphia

9/15/2024 12:15:04 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Sep 15 (IANS) Lionel messi returned from a two-month injury layoff with two goals and an assist as leaders Inter Miami recovered from a goal down to secure a 3-1 home win over Philadelphia in Major League Soccer on Saturday.
The visitors took the lead in the second minute when Mikael Uhre cut inside his marker and thumped a long-range effort that flew into the back of the net off goalkeeper Drake Callender's gloves.
Messi equalised by running around a defender and sending a low shot with his weaker right foot into the far corner.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star then gave his side the lead as he side-footed home from 15 yards after Jordi Alba's cross from the left wing.
Luis Suarez put the result beyond doubt with a first-time strike from the edge of the 18-yard box after Messi's pass.
The result at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale leaves Inter Miami 10 points clear of second-placed Cincinnati in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.
Philadelphia are 11th in the 15-team conference, 32 points behind the Florida outfit.
