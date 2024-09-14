Sherry Prather Inspires Women To Achieve Success In Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sherry Prather

Business Coach Shares Her Insight on Excelling in Sales in new Best-Selling Anthology.

TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing is thrilled to feature Business Coach Sherry Prather in Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition. This latest volume in the Unstoppable! series, which celebrates the stories of women overcoming significant life challenges, has achieved tremendous success, reaching the number one spot in 25 categories across three countries, and securing its status as an international bestseller.Unstoppable! Volume 4 gathers the eye-opening stories of 25 women from around the globe, each narrating their personal journeys of overcoming diverse challenges. Following the success of the previous volumes, this edition continues to empower readers by showcasing the resilience and determination of women who have beaten the odds.Sherry Prather's story is a powerful addition to this anthology. As a Business Coach with a passion for helping women in direct sales, Sherry has dedicated her career to empowering others to achieve success. Her chapter in Unstoppable! Volume 4 reflects her own journey from struggling in direct sales to finding success through personal growth and transformation.“Many people have encouraged me to get my story out to others,” Sherry Prather shares.“For several years, I struggled in direct sales, but then I experienced a shift in my business and in me. My goal is to use my story and my coaching to help others achieve success.”Sherry's narrative in Unstoppable! Volume 4 offers a relatable and inspirational story that many women can connect with. By sharing her experiences, Sherry hopes to provide hope and encouragement to women who are facing similar struggles, showing them that it is possible to change their story and achieve their goals.“I feel my story is one that 60% or more can relate to, especially the first part of my story,” Sherry explains.“My hope is when they read my chapter, they are given the hope that their story can change too. The coaching I offer is something that ladies can sink their teeth into easily, begin to implement into their routine, and quickly see measurable results.”As a business coach, Sherry Prather offers customized training for women, specifically those in direct sales, based on the areas they tend to struggle with. Her approach begins with a scheduled discovery call, during which she identifies the key areas that need attention. From there, Sherry provides tailored coaching and support to help her clients overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.“I offer customized training to women based on their needs,” Sherry says.“This is unearthed during a scheduled discovery call, and following the call, I can offer different options based on what they need and what type of investment they choose. As the training unfolds, we modify monthly or quarterly, depending on our areas of focus.”Sherry Prather's mission is to empower women to embrace their strengths, cultivate a growth mindset, and achieve success in their personal and professional lives. Through her coaching, she aims to inspire women to become unstoppable by sharing her story and providing the tools and support they need to thrive.“Honestly, by sharing my story and offering my coaching services, I love to be on the front row cheering others on,” Sherry states.“I want to empower them to embrace their strengths and assist them in cultivating a growth mindset. For some, breaking down the walls that others have built around them is a little more challenging, but it is possible.”Sherry's advice to women who want to become unstoppable is to remain focused on their goals and to persist even when things are tough.“Over the last 15 years, I have watched as women give up right as the shift is coming in their life or in their business,” Sherry advises.“You must shut out the noise, become laser-focused on your goals, commit to whatever it takes, and go for it. If you miss a target, reassess and try again. Failing to hit a goal is better than not being in action in the first place.”Unstoppable! Volume 4 - The Powerhouse Edition continues to inspire a global audience, demonstrating the power of resilience and the importance of sharing one's story. Sherry Prather's contribution to this best-selling anthology is a reminder that every woman has the potential to transform her life and achieve success.For more information about Sherry Prather and her work as a Business Coach, please follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Sherry Prather

.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.